Man, 22, shot and killed by police in suburban Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police officers at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, the Englewood Police Department said the shooting happened after officers responded to a disturbance involving family members at a home in the city south of Denver. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire being fired from inside the home and the officers fired shot back at the shooter, the department said. The man was killed as a result, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.