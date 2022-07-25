 Man, 22, shot and killed by police in suburban Denver - Albuquerque Journal

Man, 22, shot and killed by police in suburban Denver

By Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police officers at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, the Englewood Police Department said the shooting happened after officers responded to a disturbance involving family members at a home in the city south of Denver. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire being fired from inside the home and the officers fired shot back at the shooter, the department said. The man was killed as a result, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man, 22, shot and killed by police in suburban Denver

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD investigating suspicious death near railroad tracks
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious ... Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death next to the railroad tracks near Downtown. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that officers ...
2
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.
3
Crazed costs won’t stop The Shop
ABQnews Seeker
Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing ... Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing new to Nob Hill restaurant owner
4
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
5
Balloon Fiesta getting its own ramp onto I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Project "to improve safety and provide ... Project "to improve safety and provide better access to southbound I-25 for traffic exiting Balloon Fiesta Park," city says
6
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
No charges expected to be filed ... No charges expected to be filed against homeowner
7
Two killed in Rail Runner, vehicle crash
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 ... Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 passengers on train
8
PNM inundated with companies seeking clean energy
ABQnews Seeker
Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed ... Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed to OK new renewables, infrastructure
9
Westerners struggle to manage booming wild horse populations
ABQnews Seeker
Groups debate over best fate for ... Groups debate over best fate for herds