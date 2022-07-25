 Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver - Albuquerque Journal

Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver

By Jim Morris / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.

Authorities said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver. One reported shooting was in neighboring Langley Township.

Police offered no immediate word on the suspect’s motive or identity.

Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said she had no details on the conditions of the victims.

After the shooting began, ambulances and police vehicles converged at a mall. The area was cordoned off with yellow police tape and a major intersection was closed. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.

An unmarked police SUV at one of the shooting scenes had at least seven bullet holes in the windshield and one through the driver’s window.

Police issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area and describing the suspected shooter. Another alert later said that the suspect was in custody and was believed to be solely responsible for the attacks.

A homicide team confirmed on social media that its investigators deployed to Langley to help.

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

Home » News » World » Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.
2
Two killed in Rail Runner, vehicle crash
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 ... Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 passengers on train
3
Crazed costs won’t stop The Shop
ABQnews Seeker
Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing ... Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing new to Nob Hill restaurant owner
4
Film incentives: How does New Mexico stack up?
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico film industry is ... The New Mexico film industry is coming off another record year with a direct spend of $855.4 million. Of course, everyone wants a piece ...
5
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
No charges expected to be filed ... No charges expected to be filed against homeowner
6
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
7
Balloon Fiesta getting its own ramp onto I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Project "to improve safety and provide ... Project "to improve safety and provide better access to southbound I-25 for traffic exiting Balloon Fiesta Park," city says
8
APD investigating suspicious death near railroad tracks
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious ... Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death next to the railroad tracks near Downtown. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that officers ...
9
River down to a trickle; worse may be yet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Endangered species face uncertain future in ... Endangered species face uncertain future in ABQ area as Rio Grande dries up
10
Westerners struggle to manage booming wild horse populations
ABQnews Seeker
Groups debate over best fate for ... Groups debate over best fate for herds