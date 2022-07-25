 6-year-old one of two people killed in Rail Runner crash - Albuquerque Journal

6-year-old one of two people killed in Rail Runner crash

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express gets ready to pull away for the Santa Fe Depot in 2018. Authorities say the train collided with a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo on Sunday, killing two people. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A 6-year-old girl was one of the people killed when the Rail Runner crashed into a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo Sunday morning, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police declined to identify the child killed.

“For the privacy of the family, the child victim in the crash will not be named by the State Police,” the agency said in a news release.

Police responded to the crash near milepost 15 on State Road 313 around 11:15 a.m. They said in a news release that Derrick Tenorio, 30, was the other person who died in the crash. 

Tenorio was heading east, toward State Road 313, in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and tried to drive across a railroad crossing when the train crashed into the vehicle, according to an initial investigation

Both he and the girl were pronounced dead on scene

Around 90 people were on the southbound train when it crashed into the Jeep. None of the train’s passengers were injured.

6-year-old one of two people killed in Rail Runner crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

