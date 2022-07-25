 US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests - Albuquerque Journal

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

By Matthew Brown / Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation’s forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change.

Destructive fires in recent years that burned too hot for forests to quickly regrow have far outpaced the government’s capacity to replant trees. That’s created a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of replanting, officials said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said it will have to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries to get through the backlog and meet future needs. That comes after Congress last year passed bipartisan legislation directing the Forest Service to plant 1.2 billion trees over the next decade and after President Joe Biden in April ordered the agency to make the nation’s forests more resilient as the globe gets hotter.

Much of the administration’s broader agenda to tackle climate change remains stalled amid disagreement in Congress, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority. That’s left officials to pursue a more piecemeal approach with incremental measures such as Monday’s announcement, while the administration considers whether to declare a climate emergency that could open the door to more aggressive executive branch actions.

“Our forests, rural communities, agriculture and economy are connected across a shared landscape and their existence is at stake,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement announcing the reforestation plan. “Only through bold, climate-smart actions … can we ensure their future.”

Almost 5.6 million acres have burned so far in the U.S. this year, putting 2022 on pace to match or exceed the record-setting 2015 fire season, when 10.1 million acres (4.1 million hectares) burned. Many forests regenerate naturally after fires, but if the blazes get too intense they can leave behind barren landscapes that linger for decades before the trees come back.

The Forest Service this year is spending more than $100 million on reforestation work. Spending is expected to further increase in coming years, to as much as $260 million annually, under the sweeping federal infrastructure bill approved last year, agency officials said.

Some timber industry supporters were critical of last year’s reforesting legislation as insufficient to turn the tide on the scale of the wildfire problem. They want more aggressive logging to thin stands that have become overgrown from years of suppressing fires.

Congress in 1980 created a reforestation trust that had previously capped funding — which came from tariffs on timber products — at $30 million annually. That’s proven far too little as high intensity fires increase.

Insects, disease and timber harvests also contribute to the amount of land that needs reforestation work, but the vast majority comes from fires. In the past five years alone more than 5 million acres were severely burned.

Home » News » Nation » US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
6-year-old one of two people killed in Rail Runner ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 6-year-old girl was one of ... A 6-year-old girl was one of the people killed when the Rail Runner crashed into a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo Sunday morning, according ...
2
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.
3
Crazed costs won’t stop The Shop
ABQnews Seeker
Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing ... Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing new to Nob Hill restaurant owner
4
Film incentives: How does New Mexico stack up?
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico film industry is ... The New Mexico film industry is coming off another record year with a direct spend of $855.4 million. Of course, everyone wants a piece ...
5
State police investigating fatal crash near Santa Rosa
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police is investigating ... New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle east of Santa Rosa. All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound have ...
6
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
No charges expected to be filed ... No charges expected to be filed against homeowner
7
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
8
Balloon Fiesta getting its own ramp onto I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Project "to improve safety and provide ... Project "to improve safety and provide better access to southbound I-25 for traffic exiting Balloon Fiesta Park," city says
9
APD investigating suspicious death near railroad tracks
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious ... Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death next to the railroad tracks near Downtown. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that officers ...