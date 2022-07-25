 New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions - Albuquerque Journal

New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Business Coalition says the Public Regulation Commission continues to violate the state’s Open Meetings Act, leading to a new complaint filed last week with the Attorney General’s Office.

The group filed two complaints in April that accused the PRC of holding secret deliberations on issues that it says should be aired in public. The latest complaint regards a two-hour “executive session” on June 28, where the five commissioners met behind closed doors to discuss an order requiring Public Service Company of New Mexico to immediately provide a rate credit to customers after shutting down the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.

“This is the people’s business, and we have a right to know what’s happening in proceedings,” Business Coalition President Carla Sonntag told the Journal. “I don’t know why the commissioners in this government body think the Open Meetings Act doesn’t apply to them.”

In fact, on Thursday, the commission went into executive session yet again for an hour-long, closed-door meeting to discuss PNM’s appeal of the PRC’s rate-credit order.

“The frequency of these violations warrants scrutiny to determine if there is an ongoing pattern and practice of the commission failing to meet transparency laws,” Sonntag said.

Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government board of directors, said the public has a right to know that its elected officials are acting in the public interest.

“The PRC tackles issues that are important to every New Mexican and it’s vital that the PRC, like every government entity, follow the law,” Bearden said in a statement. “Closing a public meeting in violation of the OMA spreads distrust.”

Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office is still investigating the first two Business Coalition complaints, and will review its latest complaint as well.

“It’s important for all government agencies to comply with the OMA, and even more important for the PRC, which is a quasi-judicial body,” Balderas told the Journal.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Business Coalition says ... The New Mexico Business Coalition says the Public Regulation Commission continues to violate the state's Open Meetings Act, leading to a new complaint filed ...
2
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of placing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of placing statues of "Breaking Bad" characters inside the Albuquerque Convention Center? Responses must ...
3
Regulators berate PNM again for opposing rate credit
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners deny utility appeal, but Supreme ... Commissioners deny utility appeal, but Supreme Court decision still pending
4
State police investigating fatal crash near Santa Rosa
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police is investigating ... New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle east of Santa Rosa. All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound have ...
5
6-year-old one of two people killed in Rail Runner ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 6-year-old girl was one of ... A 6-year-old girl was one of the people killed when the Rail Runner crashed into a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo Sunday morning, according ...
6
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
7
Man, 22, shot and killed by police in suburban ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 22-year-old man is dead after ... A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police officers at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday, police said. In a statement, ...
8
APD investigating suspicious death near railroad tracks
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious ... Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death next to the railroad tracks near Downtown. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that officers ...
9
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.