New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions

The New Mexico Business Coalition says the Public Regulation Commission continues to violate the state’s Open Meetings Act, leading to a new complaint filed last week with the Attorney General’s Office.

The group filed two complaints in April that accused the PRC of holding secret deliberations on issues that it says should be aired in public. The latest complaint regards a two-hour “executive session” on June 28, where the five commissioners met behind closed doors to discuss an order requiring Public Service Company of New Mexico to immediately provide a rate credit to customers after shutting down the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.

“This is the people’s business, and we have a right to know what’s happening in proceedings,” Business Coalition President Carla Sonntag told the Journal. “I don’t know why the commissioners in this government body think the Open Meetings Act doesn’t apply to them.”

In fact, on Thursday, the commission went into executive session yet again for an hour-long, closed-door meeting to discuss PNM’s appeal of the PRC’s rate-credit order.

“The frequency of these violations warrants scrutiny to determine if there is an ongoing pattern and practice of the commission failing to meet transparency laws,” Sonntag said.

Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government board of directors, said the public has a right to know that its elected officials are acting in the public interest.

“The PRC tackles issues that are important to every New Mexican and it’s vital that the PRC, like every government entity, follow the law,” Bearden said in a statement. “Closing a public meeting in violation of the OMA spreads distrust.”

Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office is still investigating the first two Business Coalition complaints, and will review its latest complaint as well.

“It’s important for all government agencies to comply with the OMA, and even more important for the PRC, which is a quasi-judicial body,” Balderas told the Journal.