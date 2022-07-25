Mayor: City will close Coronado Park

After years as the city’s most visible unsanctioned homeless encampment, Coronado Park is now slated for closure.

Mayor Tim Keller made the bombshell announcement Monday while speaking to a room full of local business professionals.

“That situation is absolutely unacceptable, so we’re going to stop it. In August, we’re closing Coronado Park,” he said during a speech to the New Mexico chapter of NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association. “It doesn’t matter if we know exactly what we’re doing next. It doesn’t matter exactly what the timing is or how we’re going to do it, but we have to do better than what’s happening at Coronado Park.”

In an interview after the speech, Keller reiterated that his administration doesn’t have the plan solidified.

That includes the exact date in August when the city will fence the park and how long it will remain shuttered.

An estimated 75-120 people camp nightly at the park, located on Third Street near Interstate 40, Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael said.

Rael said city employees could start posting flyers of the pending closure as early as today, and said the city will alert occupants to available services and other housing options. He and Keller said the city specifically has beds available at its shelter on the far West Side.

The closure decision marks a change for Keller, who said as recently as June — when a man was fatally shot at the park — that closing it could make things worse since campers would likely disperse into the surrounding neighborhoods, which he said at the time was “something none of us want to see.”

Asked about that reversal Monday, he said the balance had shifted and the park remaining open in its current state is untenable.

“We’re very concerned about what’s going to happen in the neighborhoods, but at this point now, it’s a question of what is worse — looking the other way at violence, at homicide, at rampant drug use, or trying to deal with the problem a different way,” he said. “It has reached the breaking point where even if is creating other problems and other brush fires, we’ve got a better chance dealing with that than we do letting this go.”

He also said the situation is so bad that he believes it “supersedes” the prevailing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which recommends leaving encampments in place unless there are individual housing options available due to the potential for inhabitants to disperse, increasing the potential for the coronavirus to spread and potentially breaking the individuals’ connections to service providers.