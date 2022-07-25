 APD identifies man killed by police last week - Albuquerque Journal

APD identifies man killed by police last week

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Police at the scene where officers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a West Side apartment complex. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one officer last week as 43-year-old Wendel Tagle.

Tagle does not have a criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records. Police say he possibly shot his wife at the West Side apartment complex where he lived, and pointed a handgun at several people there, including an APD sergeant. Tagle’s wife reportedly had a leg injury but it was unclear if it was a gunshot wound.

Shortly after the shooting Police Chief Harold Medina said the department’s Mobile Crisis Team had contacted Tagle the previous day at his home at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch apartments near Coors and Alameda NW. He said Tagle had been expressing paranoia and some stress in his relationship but was not suicidal or homicidal so the officers directed him to resources.

Then on July 21, officers were again called to the complex — this time because of reports of a man firing a gun.

Medina said when the officers arrived they heard gunfire coming from the complex. He said a sergeant in his vehicle saw the man point a handgun at him and tried to confront him but the man ran away.

“Tagle ran behind a building and was confronted by other officers,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, in a news release. “At least one officer fired at Tagle, who died as a result of the gunshot wound.”

Medina said it was unclear if Tagle fired at the officers, but a gun was found at the scene and bullet casings were found around the apartment where the incident started. He said Tagle was wearing “tactical-type” equipment.

Gallegos said APD will continue to investigate the shooting over the next several months, will interview any new witnesses who come forward and will complete forensic tests.

“After the investigation is complete, APD’s Force Review Board will forward the findings to the Superintendent of Police Reform to determine if this incident met the high standards of the Albuquerque Police Department,” Gallegos said. “The Multi-Agency Task Force will forward its case to the District Attorney’s Office to make any determination of criminal charges.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD identifies man killed by police last week

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD identifies man killed by police last week
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department identified the ... The Albuquerque Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one officer last week as 43-year-old Wendel Tagle. Tagle ...
2
Middle Rio Grande pueblos want to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
The six pueblos that share the ... The six pueblos that share the Middle Rio Grande are in the earliest stages of a legal process that could quantify their water rights, ...
3
Regulators berate PNM again on rate credit
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners deny utility appeal, but Supreme ... Commissioners deny utility appeal, but Supreme Court decision still pending
4
‘It just makes you feel cool:’ New speakeasy comes ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tucked behind M'tucci's Bar Roma is ... Tucked behind M'tucci's Bar Roma is a black door labeled with just one word: 'Bakery.' It's not the door to a new patisserie in ...
5
Mayor: City will close Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
The park is home to the ... The park is home to the city's most visible unsanctioned homeless encampment ....
6
New complaint filed over PRC executive sessions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Business Coalition says ... The New Mexico Business Coalition says the Public Regulation Commission continues to violate the state's Open Meetings Act, leading to a new complaint filed ...
7
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of placing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of placing statues of "Breaking Bad" characters inside the Albuquerque Convention Center? Responses must ...
8
State police investigating fatal crash near Santa Rosa
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police is investigating ... New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle east of Santa Rosa. All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound have ...
9
6-year-old and father killed in Rail Runner crash
ABQnews Seeker
A six-year-old girl and her father ... A six-year-old girl and her father were killed when the Rail Runner crashed into a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo Sunday morning, according to ...