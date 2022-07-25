NM lawmakers scrutinize pretrial release data

SANTA FE — About 86% of the thousands of defendants under pretrial supervision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts in a recent nine-month period weren’t charged with a new crime while being supervised, according to data presented to lawmakers Monday.

About 95% of the defendants — out of a sample of 3,595 cases — didn’t face a new violent crime charge while under supervision, and 77% attended all their court hearings.

The Administrative Office of the Courts shared the numbers Monday as legislators debated ways to strengthen New Mexico’s criminal justice system amid persistently high crime rates statewide.

Gilbert Jaramillo, pretrial justice manager for the AOC, said the success rates of pretrial supervision demonstrate its effectiveness as a key component of the legal system.

The data covered felony and misdemeanor defendants in two full judicial districts and parts of two others, including Doña Ana, Sandoval and San Juan counties. A study by the University of New Mexico last year found similar outcomes for felony cases in Bernalillo County.

Jaramillo told lawmakers Monday that a complex risk assessment helps determine what level of supervision a defendant can be released on, if a judge approves. Electronic ankle monitors are required in some cases, he said, to enforce curfews or geographic zones the person cannot enter.

“The vast majority of our defendants are successful,” Jaramillo said.

An electronic monitoring unit that operates seven days a week investigated 22,335 ankle-bracelet alerts in the nine-month period ending June 30 this year — 69 of which resulted in bench warrants for a defendant’s arrest. Most of the warrants were for dead batteries, but 14 were for removing the monitoring equipment, six were for going into a prohibited area and five were curfew violations.

The presentation comes after legislators earlier this year passed a sweeping crime bill that stiffens some criminal penalties, creates new programs to aid in the retention of police officers and makes changes intended to strengthen the supervision of defendants awaiting trial.

The measure was also aimed at making it easier for prosecutors to obtain GPS data for pretrial defendants when needed for a criminal investigation.

Some lawmakers suggested Monday that more changes are in store.

State Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said he’d like to see tougher consequences for defendants who violate their conditions of release.

“We can literally supervise these persons and help them to succeed,” he said. But “they need to be treated based on reality, based on where they are in life, with public safety in mind.”

Monday’s discussion came in a meeting of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, a panel of legislators that meets between formal legislative sessions.