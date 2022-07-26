 Editorial: Sen. Campos shows why health awareness is key - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Sen. Campos shows why health awareness is key

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It started with a family member observing something amiss. A few days after Thanksgiving, the loved one noticed a small change in how state Sen. Pete Campos was walking.

Doctors confirmed a “large meningeal tumor” was pressing on the part of Campos’ brain that controls motor skills. The Las Vegas Democrat underwent surgery to remove part of the grapefruit-sized brain tumor and then another complex operation in May to remove the rest.

If not for that family member who spotted a hitch in his giddy-up, Campos, one of the state’s longest-serving legislators, might not be with us today. In a testament to his dedication to constituents, this year he has participated in legislative sessions, attended recent committee meetings and handled other legislative work this summer.

“I haven’t skipped a beat,” he said in a hospital report from UNM Health Sciences last week. “I continue to love life and serve people.”

Indeed. The 68-year-old retired school superintendent and college president has continued to represent his enormous district, which stretches from south of Santa Rosa to the Colorado border. A spokesman for Senate Democrats describes him as “just unbelievably tenacious.”

Campos is fortunate and a reminder to listen to your body, be aware of any changes in your loved ones and those around you, and get those check-ups. It can indeed be a matter of life or death, and early intervention can help ensure you don’t miss a beat either.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Sen. Campos shows why health awareness is key

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: State should use unprecedented funding to overhaul infrastructure
Editorials
How about this for a state-line ... How about this for a state-line sign? "Welcome to the Land of Enchantment. Warning: Traverse o ...
2
Editorial: Gun seizures at APS schools a very troubling ...
Editorials
It was just a few sentences ... It was just a few sentences during a wide-ranging panel discussion by the leaders of the three large ...
3
Editorial: Oil, gas dividends ripe for substantive campaign debate
Editorials
Tax rebates in times of overflowing ... Tax rebates in times of overflowing state coffers are a popular idea, so much so that two bills prov ...
4
Editorial: Telework rules should work for taxpayers and state ...
Editorials
Before the pandemic, remote work — ... Before the pandemic, remote work — spurred by the demands of young, tech-savvy professionals w ...
5
Editorial: Copter crash shows first-responders put their lives on ...
Editorials
It is a stunning, heartbreaking loss. ... It is a stunning, heartbreaking loss.    The news early Sunday that four Bernalillo C ...
6
Editorial: No K-12 path forward
Editorials
A 50% increase in K-12 English ... A 50% increase in K-12 English language arts and math achievement by the 2025-26 school year might s ...
7
Editorial: APS parental rights policy about ease, not outing ...
Editorials
Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education ... Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education member Courtney Jackson says she's feeling a lit ...
8
Editorial: CYFD eroding its credibility by hiding outside evaluation
Editorials
One year ago, we bemoaned the ... One year ago, we bemoaned the lack of transparency at New Mexico's Children, Youth and Familie ...
9
Editorial: NM’s pot packaging needs child-proof uniformity ASAP
Editorials
Prescription drug bottles have them. So ... Prescription drug bottles have them. So do over-the-counter bottles of pain reliever and sleep aids. ...