 CABQ's PLAY+ program offers before/after school fun - Albuquerque Journal

CABQ’s PLAY+ program offers before/after school fun

By Kaseem Baker / Manager of the City of Albuquerque's PLAY+, CABQ Family and community services department

As the manager of the city of Albuquerque’s PLAY+ before- and after-school program, I am happy to invite parents and families to learn more and enroll in PLAY+.

Registration started Monday for PLAY+, formerly known as Playground Recreation. It is your family’s link to education and adventure, coupled with convenient and affordable care for your elementary school-age children.

The rebrand of this program to PLAY+ is an effort to give our before- and after-school program a name better suited and more descriptive of what is actually being offered for Albuquerque families. For kids, PLAY+ is active learning as well as homework help and social-emotional learning through the connections made with supervisors and other kids. For parents, PLAY+ is super convenient in times when you are looking for a little extra support that won’t break the bank.

For the coming school year, PLAY+ will be offered by at least 19 local elementary schools. This service is provided by the city at a fraction of other early childhood education and care center costs: Registration is $10, and from there you pay just $15-$25 per week depending on the number of kids you need to enroll.

What makes PLAY+ most unique is these programs are offered right at the school, meaning no need to stress about shuttling and shuffling your kids back and forth from school to off site before or after-care centers. We know you work hard to provide for your family, and when it comes to quality education and childcare, all of us deserve convenient and affordable options. Not every family knows the city offers quality, affordable before- and after-school education and care through PLAY+, and we want to spread the message we are here to help. As the school year nears, PLAY+ should be top of mind as parents consider care options for their kids before our sites fill up. This program is your solution to quality before- and after-school childcare. Learn more and enroll by visiting play.cabq.gov.

