UNM’s Andrea Howard to represent MW as nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

By Journal staff and wire reports

Andrea Howard now has University of New Mexico softball records for career home runs (47) and career total bases (380). (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Following the announcement earlier this month that softball’s Andrea Howard was named a University of New Mexico nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, the Mountain West has selected Howard to represent the conference.

In total, conference offices named 151 athletes as their nominees, according to the NCAA announcement released Monday, with 53 nominees from Division I. The Lobo will be the lone nominee from the Mountain West.

The Top 30 will be announced in October, and from there, the selection committee will narrow the pool down to three finalists from each division.

Howard, who played at La Cueva, was named a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American last season, becoming the first two-time, first-team All-American in UNM Softball history. She maintained a 4.12 GPA and graduated with a double major in biology and psychology.

On the field, Howard started all 53 games in center field. She had a conference-best 18 home runs, 43 walks (21 intentional), .403 batting average,.875 slugging percentage and .531 on-base percentage. Further, her 57 RBIs ranked second in the MMC.

This year, Howard also broke the program record for career home runs, finishing with 47, as well as career total bases with 380.

