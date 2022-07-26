NM takes aim at achievement gap

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In New Mexico, where the correlation between high poverty and low literacy has been clear for decades, the state is funding a number of programs and initiatives designed to close the achievement gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students, as well as improve training, salaries and other opportunities for teachers.

In addition, the state implemented several tax credit programs that actually lowered the poverty rates the past couple of years.

Many of the financial commitments to education are aimed at helping fulfill goals of the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, named for the parents of the students who sued the state. In that case, a 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe County concluded in a 600-plus page ruling that the state had fallen short of its constitutional duty to provide an adequate education for all New Mexico students.

That failure disproportionately affects Native American students, English language learners and those who come from low-income families or have disabilities. Those four groups represent about 70% of K-12 students, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The 55-page “Martinez/Yazzie Discussion Draft Action Plan” proposed by the PED quotes statistics from the state Higher Education Department, noting that among high school graduates entering college in 2020 (a COVID year) 25.2% required remediation courses in English, math or both; in 2019, 30.8% needed remedial courses; and in 2018, 35% of new students took remedial English or math.

The draft plan sets targets to reach by 2025 over 2019 levels. These include boosting reading and math proficiency by 50% for groups identified in the lawsuit, increasing high school graduation rates by 15%, and improving diversity rates among teachers by 20%.

Hiring teachers

The investment in teacher salaries and training is aimed at New Mexico being able to attract and retain educators, a move that will ultimately benefit students – particularly disadvantaged students, said Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers, New Mexico, which represents 9,000 dues-paying union members and thousands more nonmembers.

As of last September, there were 1,048 teacher vacancies in school districts statewide, according to a report by New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center. When including positions such as educational assistants and counselors, that vacancy number increased to 1,727.

Some teacher positions are being cut due to decreasing enrollment so it’s unclear how many teacher vacancies remain for this year.

But any vacancies leave some students without trained classroom teachers. And that shortage disproportionately affects students from disadvantaged families, who, unlike students from families with more economic resources, are unable to afford tutors or outside support programs, Holland said.

That’s where poverty and literacy intersect. “I think it goes back to having books at home, having access to libraries and all those other resources,” she said. “When students enter kindergarten, if they haven’t been exposed to those literacy behaviors, they’re already starting behind, and that ties into the bigger question about (the need for) universal Pre-K and the resources we are giving our students to make sure they’re starting public school on equal footing.”

One problem contributing to the teacher vacancy rate has been that “veteran educators aren’t staying in the field.” Many who have been close to retirement have been throwing in the towel early, “sometimes even before they were fully able to retire,” she said. “The other end of that is that students at colleges of education are drying up, so new teachers weren’t going into the field.”

A report prepared for the Legislative Finance and Legislative Education Study committees presents preliminary data that shows, on average, teachers have slightly less experience and do not stay in the profession as long as just a few years ago.

In 2019, teachers averaged nearly 12 years of experience; by 2021, those numbers had slightly dropped to just under 11 years.

A law that went into effect on May 18 allows retired teachers to return to the classroom sooner without losing their retirement benefits.

While it’s a little early to see the results, Holland said, “I’ve already heard really good feedback, especially about the return-to-work piece. We have a lot of retirees who, now that there’s kind of an incentive to return to work, are looking into that. So we’ll have veteran educators returning to the field in some of these unfilled positions.”

In addition to the normal classroom supports and professional teacher development and training, the PED has been holding regular online family literacy academies, “where we actually spend time with parents, teaching them best practices and strategies that they can practice at home to promote literacy within the home setting,” said Severo Martinez, the literacy and humanities director for the PED.

The 90-minute family academy Zoom sessions “allow parents time to go off-camera and work with their child before rejoining the meeting to debrief with a facilitator.”

Tax policy

Amber Wallin, executive director for New Mexico Voices for Children, said she was pleased with the state’s deeper commitment to children and families in recent years. The nonprofit organization has consistently advocated for increased state investment in education, particularly early education initiatives, as well as programs that help lift families out of poverty.

She also pointed to positive tax policy investments for families with kids.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in our state’s working families’ tax credit, which overwhelmingly – about 97% – goes to low income working families with kids,” Wallin said. “So we saw big increases in 2019 and 2021, where the credit was more than doubled.” In addition, a new child tax credit was passed during the 2022 legislative session, she said.

Those tax measures ultimately affect the rate of childhood poverty, and it’s well known that “childhood poverty is a predictor of such things as food insecurity, graduation rates, literacy and the ability to read at grade level,” she said.

Combined, all of these investments in education funding and tax policy will hopefully go a long way toward “tackling a problem that has been decades in the making,” Wallin said.

State educational investments Major 2022 legislative session investments in education include: Teacher salary and training: • A 7% salary increase for teachers and all public education staff beginning July 1, as well as a realignment of starting salaries to $50,000 for level one teachers, $60,000 for level two teachers, and $70,000 for level three teachers. • $15.5 million in teacher preparation programs and residencies to ensure educator diversity, in addition to $50 million for endowed faculty positions in teacher preparation programs at New Mexico colleges and universities. • $500,000 for educator scholarships to apply for national board certification this year. Extended Learning Time: • $22 million for extended learning time programs, including K-12 Plus pilot programs. • $21 million for planning grants that allow districts to work with communities to design K-12 Plus programs. Indian Education: • $15 million to the Indian Education Fund for tribal education departments, school districts and charter schools in providing indigenous language and cultural instruction and other programs. • $1.25 million for indigenous language and culture teachers certified by tribes, nations and pueblos so they can be paid the same as Level 1 teachers. • $2 million for planning and designing new tribal libraries. Literacy: • $11.5 million to expand training in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS, to teachers in grades 3 through 5. Teachers in kindergarten through second grade have already received the training, which focuses on the science of reading and strategies to support all students, particularly those who experience reading challenges. Community Schools: • $8 million to expand community schools, to continue developing programs and services. Additional appropriations: • $10 million to expand career and technical education and fund additional workplace learning. • $15 million to provide at-risk students with academic and behavioral interventions. • $10 million for technology and informational technology staffing.

Tax policies assist NM families

In addressing the state’s high poverty rate, the Legislature over the last few years has approved tax credits and rebates that have put more money in the hands of New Mexicans, particularly those in lower and middle income brackets. Among those measures were: • Creating a tax deduction for families with more than one child (2019), saving $28 million for New Mexico families with children. • Increasing New Mexico’s Working Families Tax Credit from 10% to 20% (going to 25% by 2023 and saving New Mexico workers $90 million a year). • Expanded tax benefits offered by two existing tax breaks – the Low Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate and the Working Families Tax Credit. The tax credit was also expanded to allow an estimated 41,600 New Mexicans between the ages of 18 to 24 to qualify, as well as expanded to about 10,000 immigrant workers. • A one-time refundable tax rebate included $500 for married couples filing joint returns with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers with income under $75,000. • Expanded the Low-Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate, providing $51 million in benefits to low income filers. • A child tax credit of between $25 and $175 per child, depending on income levels, saving families with children up to $74 million annually. • Exempting Social Security retirement income from taxation for single filers who make no more than $100,000 a year, married couples filing jointly and together making no more than $150,000 a year, and no more than $75,000 for married individuals filing separate returns. • Lowering the state’s gross receipts tax by 0.25 percentage points – from 5.125% to 4.875% – in a move projected to generate roughly $191 million in savings for New Mexico. (The current tax rate would be restored, however, if gross receipts tax revenue dips below 95% of its current level over the next five years.) • A gross receipts tax deduction for purchase of feminine hygiene products. • A one-time rebate of $250 or $500 for taxpayers who make less than a certain amount.