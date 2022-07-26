Isotopes open 6-game homestand against Las Vegas

TUESDAY: Albuquerque (43-50) vs. Las Vegas (49-43), 6:35 p.m.

PROBABLES: Las Vegas LHP Jared Koenig (4-3, 3.38) vs. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-0, 1.04)

RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM

NOTES: The Isotopes, who dropped two out of three over the weekend to Sugar Land, continue a nine-game homestand when they begin a six-game set with the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

… No batter in the Albuquerque lineup is hotter than Wynton Bernard, who is 12 for 28 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs in his last six games. He already has 10, 3-hit games this season.

… Elehuris Montero on Sunday extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 27 games with a single in the fourth inning against Sugar Land.

… When the Isotopes hit at least five home runs Sunday night, it was the fifth time this season they had hit at least that many in a single game.

… Only El Paso, with 144, has more home runs in the minor leagues than Albuquerque, which stands at 143.

… The Albuquerque pitching staff was surely glad to see Sugar Land leave town; in the 15 head-to-head games between the two clubs this season, the Space Cowboys have hit 44 home runs.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS: Wednesday (a 12:05 p.m. start) is Youth Summer Program Day. … Friday is Beer Steins. … Saturday is the much anticipated “Breaking Bad” Memorabilia In-Stadium auction with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appearing. It is also a Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night with postgame fireworks. … And Sunday is Tin Lunch Boxes day as the homestand concludes.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE STANDINGS