 Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. hopefuls’ kids in campaign

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti. (Images courtesy of the candidates)

Both of the main candidates in New Mexico’s race for governor are making their children a visible campaign presence.

Most recently, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign on Monday launched a new TV ad that features her eldest daughter talking about her family’s struggles after Lujan Grisham’s first husband died of an aneurysm while jogging in 2004.

The governor’s daughter, Taylor Stewart, says in the 60-second ad that Lujan Grisham was forced to balance being a single mom with her responsibilities as a Cabinet secretary in then-Gov. Bill Richardson’s administration.

“We knew that mom’s job wasn’t just taking care of us, it was taking care of New Mexicans, too,” Stewart says in the ad.

Lujan Grisham hasn’t shied away from talking about family issues and testified to a legislative committee in 2019 with her then-3-year-old granddaughter on her lap. But the Democratic governor’s two adult daughters have not previously played a high-profile role in her campaigns.

Meanwhile, Republican Mark Ronchetti’s two daughters, Ava and Ella, have been visible in their dad’s campaign, appearing in television ads and, in the past, in recurring social media segments about “mean tweets” directed at Ronchetti.

In an interview this year, Ronchetti said his decision to make his family a visible part of his campaign was a deliberate one, saying he was concerned about his children and other young people leaving New Mexico and not coming back.

“We put the girls in the middle of this because they’re a big reason we ran,” Ronchetti said at the time.

Both candidates in this year’s race have already spent hefty sums on television ads – with plenty more expected over the next three months.

Ronchetti, who launched a new TV ad of his own Monday touting his economic plan, outraised Lujan Grisham by more than $450,000 during a recent monthlong period.

But the incumbent governor still has more money in her campaign account than does her GOP opponent – more than $2.7 million for Lujan Grisham compared to about $1.4 million for Ronchetti.

Outside groups have also launched TV ads in New Mexico, as political pundits have rated the contest as one of the most competitive gubernatorial races up for election this year.

In addition to Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham, Libertarian Karen Bedonie has also qualified to appear as a candidate for governor in the Nov. 8 general election, though Bedonie has not yet aired any TV ads.

Absentee and early in-person voting for the general election is set to begin Oct. 11.

Home » Politics » Election » Gov. hopefuls’ kids in campaign

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign
Election
Both candidates spending large sums on ... Both candidates spending large sums on TV ads
2
Republican-led counties urge election reform in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Unfounded conspiracy theories continue to pervade ... Unfounded conspiracy theories continue to pervade voting
3
Ronchetti proposes annual tax rebates for New Mexicans
2022 election
All New Mexicans would receive $100 ... All New Mexicans would receive $100 for every $1B in state oil and gas revenue
4
Governor's race sets up abortion as a major issue
2022 election
Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on ... Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on stances of Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti
5
NM House races now feature five independents
2022 election
Campaign finance reports due this week ... Campaign finance reports due this week provide a peek at the PACs that will be active heading into the general election
6
Ronchetti cuts into Lujan Grisham's cash advantage in race ...
2022 election
This year, the race could have ... This year, the race could have a major impact on New Mexico policies dealing with abortion, taxes and the environment
7
Independents launch campaigns for NM House
2022 election
Four candidates made ballot this year ... Four candidates made ballot this year
8
Voting machines tested before and after NM elections
ABQnews Seeker
Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly ... Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly similar results
9
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case