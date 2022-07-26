 Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away - Albuquerque Journal

Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEWPORT, RI — Surprise! Joni Mitchell is back onstage.

The folk legend performed her first full-length concert on Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, The Boston Globe reported. Mitchell has contended with health complications since suffering an aneurysm in 2015, and her last full show was in late 2002, according to reports.

Seated in a wingback chair and wearing a blue beret and sunglasses, Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlile and a bevy of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford. It was Mitchell’s first Newport festival performance since 1969.

This was, Carlile explained, a recreation of the “Joni Jam” musical gatherings that have brought famous friends like Elton John to Mitchell’s Los Angeles home in recent years.

And Mitchell wasn’t there to just to sing. Halfway through the 13-song set, she played an electric guitar solo, which was her first time playing guitar in public since her aneurysm, Carlile said.

The ensemble played Mitchell’s most familiar songs (“Circle Game,” “Big Yellow Taxi”) and a few of her favorites (“Love Potion No. 9,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”).

After their rendition of “Both Sides Now,” Carlile was fighting back tears. Addressing the audience, she asked: “Did the world just stop?”

Home » Entertainment » Most Recent Entertainment News » Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mayor: City will close Coronado Park in August
ABQnews Seeker
Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise
2
Key officers testify in Gonzales trial
ABQnews Seeker
First policeman on the scene who ... First policeman on the scene who found girl dead and cold case detective take stand
3
6-year-old, dad killed in Rail Runner crash
ABQnews Seeker
The two tried to drive across ... The two tried to drive across a private crossing when they were struck
4
NM takes aim at achievement gap
ABQnews Seeker
Education funding gets boost; increased tax ... Education funding gets boost; increased tax credits target poverty
5
NM lawmakers scrutinize pretrial release data
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — About 86% of ... SANTA FE — About 86% of the thousands of defendants under pretrial supervision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts in a recent ...
6
Deaf blue heeler, lost for 11 months, returned to ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – Recognition ... SANTA FE – Recognition started at Rufus' nose and rippled rapidly through the ...
7
To'hajiilee water pipeline on track
ABQnews Seeker
A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored ... A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored water at his side, George Mihalik holds up a ...
8
New database lists missing Native Americans from New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incomplete data needed to be updated ... Incomplete data needed to be updated
9
Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign
Election
Both candidates spending large sums on ... Both candidates spending large sums on TV ads
10
APD IDs man killed by police July 21 at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department has identified ... The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one off ...