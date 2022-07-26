 Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species - Albuquerque Journal

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

By Vanessa Gera / Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.

Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.

The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, Solarz told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Invasive alien species No. 1,787, however, is a creature so beloved that it often is honored in Poland’s cemeteries reserved for cats and dogs.

Solarz described the growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.

The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, “are 100% met by the cat,” he said.

In a television segment aired by independent broadcaster TVN, the biologist faced off last week against a veterinarian who challenged Solarz’s conclusion on the dangers cats pose to wildlife.

Dorota Suminska, the author of a book titled “The Happy Cat,” pointed to other causes of shrinking biodiversity, including a polluted environment and urban building facades that can kill birds in flight.

“Ask if man is on the list of non-invasive alien species,” Suminska said, arguing that cats were unfairly assigned too much blame.

Solarz told the AP that some media reports about the listing created a false impression that the institute was calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized.

Earlier this month, his institute published a post on its website citing the “controversy” and seeking to clarify its position. The institute stressed that it was “opposed to any cruelty towards animals.” It also argued that its classification was in line with European Union guidelines.

As far as categorizing cats as “alien,” the institute noted that “Felis catus” was domesticated probably around 10,000 years ago in the cradle of the great civilizations of the ancient Middle East, making the species alien to Europe from a strictly scientific point of view.

The institute also stressed that all it was recommending was for cat owners to limit the time their pets spend outdoors during bird breeding season.

“I have a dog, but I don’t have anything against cats,” Solarz said.

Home » More News » Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mayor: City will close Coronado Park in August
ABQnews Seeker
Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise
2
Key officers testify in Gonzales trial
ABQnews Seeker
First policeman on the scene who ... First policeman on the scene who found girl dead and cold case detective take stand
3
6-year-old, dad killed in Rail Runner crash
ABQnews Seeker
The two tried to drive across ... The two tried to drive across a private crossing when they were struck
4
NM takes aim at achievement gap
ABQnews Seeker
Education funding gets boost; increased tax ... Education funding gets boost; increased tax credits target poverty
5
NM lawmakers scrutinize pretrial release data
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — About 86% of ... SANTA FE — About 86% of the thousands of defendants under pretrial supervision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts in a recent ...
6
Deaf blue heeler, lost for 11 months, returned to ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – Recognition ... SANTA FE – Recognition started at Rufus' nose and rippled rapidly through the ...
7
To'hajiilee water pipeline on track
ABQnews Seeker
A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored ... A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored water at his side, George Mihalik holds up a ...
8
New database lists missing Native Americans from New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incomplete data needed to be updated ... Incomplete data needed to be updated
9
Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign
Election
Both candidates spending large sums on ... Both candidates spending large sums on TV ads
10
APD IDs man killed by police July 21 at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department has identified ... The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one off ...