Santa Fe featured as part of Nutella collection series

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe is featured as one of cities in Nutella’s “Breakfast Across America” special collection. Pictured is the jar representing Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Nutella)

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Nutella is sharing the beauty of the country with its collectable “Breakfast Across America” jars.

The collection features 16 landmark locations such as Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, Niagara Falls, along with corresponding breakfast recipes to transport consumers with each bite.

Santa Fe is one of the cities featured in the special collection.

“Nutella is all about breakfast and we hope these regional recipes inspire families to create new special breakfast memories this summer,” said Endri Shtylla, marketing director for Nutella at Ferrero U.S.A. “Whether you want to make a Beignet inspired by New Orleans or Blueberry Pancakes from Portland, ‘Breakfast Across America’ has something for everyone to enjoy.”

The limited-edition line is currently available for purchase nationwide. Santa Fe is also given a recipe for Empanadas with Nutella.

The 16 locations and breakfasts represented by the jars include:

♦ Kenai Fjords, Alaska: Lingonberry Muffins + Nutella.

♦ San Francisco: Sourdough Toast + Nutella.

♦ Portland, Maine: Blueberry Pancakes + Nutella.

♦ New Orleans: Beignets + Nutella.

♦ Mackinac Island, Michigan: Pannakakku Pancakes + Nutella.

♦ Miami Beach, Florida: Breakfast Tostada + Nutella.

♦ Kauai, Hawaii: Hawaiian Sweet Bread + Nutella.

♦ Pikes Peak, Colorado: Breakfast Burrito + Nutella.

♦ New York City: Bagels + Nutella.

♦ Napa Valley, California: Acai Bowl + Nutella.

♦ Glacier Park, Montana: Fry Bread + Nutella.

♦ Chicago: Breakfast Pizza + Nutella.

♦ Lake Tahoe, Nevada: Sheepherder Bread + Nutella.

♦ Crater Lake, Oregon: Dutch Baby Pancakes + Nutella.

♦ Santa Fe: Empanadas + Nutella.

♦ Niagara Falls, New York: English Muffins + Nutella.

To learn more about the “Breakfast Across America” jars and for recipes, visit nutella.com.

Empanadas with Nutella is the recipe featured by Nutella for Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Nutella)

Empandas with Nutella

(for 22 portions)

7 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 cups warm water

4 tablespoons olive oil

Peanut oil for frying

Cinnamon sugar

Nutella

 

Get started

1. To a stand mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, add all of the dry ingredients. Start the mixer on low and slowly add in the water, then olive oil.

Once the liquid is incorporated, replace the paddle attachment with the dough hook. Continue mixing for 5 minutes. The dough should pull away from the sides and be pliable and soft.

2. Remove the dough, kneed into a large ball, then divide the dough into 4 equal parts. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes.

Dust your work surface with flour and roll out the dough. Using a 4 inch round pastry cutter, cut the dough into rounds. Cover with a damp towel to ensure they do not dry out.

To assemble, dip your finger in water and moisten the edges of the dough. Place 2 teaspoons of Nutella on one side of the round, towards the center. Fold the dough to seal in the mixture.

3. Press down with your fingers. Using a fork, crimp the edges. Be sure that the edges are sealed and no filling is exposed

Heat oil to 350 degrees in a heavy bottom pot. Using a slotted spoon, fry the empanadas on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to a cookie sheet lined with paper tower.

Then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of nutella.com

Santa Fe featured as part of Nutella collection series
