 Man arrested for allegedly firing at suburban Denver police - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested for allegedly firing at suburban Denver police

By Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say fired at officers who were responding to a disturbance at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday night.

Police said Monday that the 29-year-old was arrested “for his role shooting at police officers last night.”

Police did not specifically mention the 29-year-old man in their initial statement on the shooting. In it, they said officers were met with gunfire when they responded to the home and shot at the person who was firing at them. They said a 22-year-old man was killed as a result of the incident but have not explained his role, including whether he fired any shots.

A police spokesman, Investigator Scot Allen, said he could not comment on his role because the shooting is under investigation.

