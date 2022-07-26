 Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees - Albuquerque Journal

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. / Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

Home » Entertainment » Most Recent Entertainment News » Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mayor: City will close Coronado Park in August
ABQnews Seeker
Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise
2
Key officers testify in Gonzales trial
ABQnews Seeker
First policeman on the scene who ... First policeman on the scene who found girl dead and cold case detective take stand
3
6-year-old, dad killed in Rail Runner crash
ABQnews Seeker
The two tried to drive across ... The two tried to drive across a private crossing when they were struck
4
NM takes aim at achievement gap
ABQnews Seeker
Education funding gets boost; increased tax ... Education funding gets boost; increased tax credits target poverty
5
NM lawmakers scrutinize pretrial release data
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — About 86% of ... SANTA FE — About 86% of the thousands of defendants under pretrial supervision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts in a recent ...
6
Deaf blue heeler, lost for 11 months, returned to ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – Recognition ... SANTA FE – Recognition started at Rufus' nose and rippled rapidly through the ...
7
To'hajiilee water pipeline on track
ABQnews Seeker
A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored ... A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored water at his side, George Mihalik holds up a ...
8
New database lists missing Native Americans from New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incomplete data needed to be updated ... Incomplete data needed to be updated
9
Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign
Election
Both candidates spending large sums on ... Both candidates spending large sums on TV ads
10
APD IDs man killed by police July 21 at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department has identified ... The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one off ...