Arsenal FX Color opens ABQ satellite facility

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Arsenal FX Color opened an Albuquerque office to become the first and only full-service post house in the state. (Courtesy of city of Albuquerque)

As the New Mexico film industry continues to grow, the goal is to attract businesses to New Mexico.

The latest is Arsenal FX Color, which becomes the first and only full-service post house in the state.

The Santa Monica, California-based production facility opened a satellite office in Albuquerque.

Larry Field, Arsenal FX Color’s co-founder, say an opportunity to get into business New Mexico as it becomes a hot spot for production.

“The state’s tax incentive program, combined with its natural beauty, make it a very attractive place to shoot, but it could benefit from more post-production infrastructure, particularly for dailies processing and finishing,” Field said.

The Albuquerque office offers dailies, color grading, and finishing to television and film productions shooting in the state.

Field said its first project in New Mexico, the company provided dailies, color and finishing services for “Unbroken,” a pilot produced by Universal Television and starring Scott Bakula.

The facility is located at Oso Grande Technologies, Inc., located at 725 6th St. NW.

The site features virtual workstations connected remotely to post-production resources and storage at Arsenal FX Color’s main facility in Santa Monica. The virtual workstations can be configured to perform a range of dailies and post-production tasks.

“We can do virtually anything in New Mexico that we can in Santa Monica,” said Josh Baca, chief technology officer, who designed and oversaw construction for the facility. “Our location puts virtually unlimited internet resources at our fingertips. We have also implemented biometric authentication and other state-of-the-security measures.”

The company is in the process of hiring local artists and support staff.

“We’re very excited to welcome Arsenal FX Color to our beautiful city,” said Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office film liaison. “With their high-end talent and lengthy experience in working with studios and independent producers, Arsenal FX Color provides much-needed support to streaming and network series, and independent film productions.”

New Mexico has recently hosted series productions for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and AMC.

Founded in 2010, Arsenal FX Color provides post services for television and film with recent projects including “Rap Sh*T” for HBO Max, “Joe Pickett” for Paramount +, “Grey’s Anatomy” for ABC and “With Love” for Amazon Prime. The company is currently building a new facility in Santa Monica, California.

