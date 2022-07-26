 Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite - Albuquerque Journal

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

By Associated Press

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday.

Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity levels as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday morning report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed more than 28 square miles (72 square km) of forest land, with 26% containment on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

“Fire crews continue providing structure defense, extinguishing hot spots, and building and improving direct fire lines,” the report said.

About 6,000 residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders while heavy smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles (322 kilometers), reaching Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters with aircraft support were battling the blaze that erupted last Friday southwest of the park, near the town of Midpines. It exploded in size on Saturday as flames churned through tinder-dry brush and trees amid the worst drought in decades.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that’s one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

The Oak Fire burned as firefighters also made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite. The Washburn Fire, spanning a 7.6-square-mile (19-square-km) area, was 87% contained on Tuesday after burning for more than two weeks and moving into the Sierra National Forest.

In North Texas, crews are battling a wildfire that destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others amid sweltering temperatures and strong winds. In a Tuesday statement, officials said there were “significant hotspots” throughout the Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose involving unburned and partially burned fuels. The blaze was 20% contained.

Home » News » Nation » Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mayor: City will close Coronado Park in August
ABQnews Seeker
Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise Announcement takes neighborhood, others by surprise
2
Key officers testify in Gonzales trial
ABQnews Seeker
First policeman on the scene who ... First policeman on the scene who found girl dead and cold case detective take stand
3
6-year-old, dad killed in Rail Runner crash
ABQnews Seeker
The two tried to drive across ... The two tried to drive across a private crossing when they were struck
4
NM takes aim at achievement gap
ABQnews Seeker
Education funding gets boost; increased tax ... Education funding gets boost; increased tax credits target poverty
5
NM lawmakers scrutinize pretrial release data
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — About 86% of ... SANTA FE — About 86% of the thousands of defendants under pretrial supervision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts in a recent ...
6
Deaf blue heeler, lost for 11 months, returned to ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – Recognition ... SANTA FE – Recognition started at Rufus' nose and rippled rapidly through the ...
7
To'hajiilee water pipeline on track
ABQnews Seeker
A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored ... A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored water at his side, George Mihalik holds up a ...
8
New database lists missing Native Americans from New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incomplete data needed to be updated ... Incomplete data needed to be updated
9
Gov. hopefuls' kids in campaign
Election
Both candidates spending large sums on ... Both candidates spending large sums on TV ads
10
APD IDs man killed by police July 21 at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department has identified ... The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one off ...