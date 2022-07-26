Man found slain outside hotel in NE ABQ

Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a hotel in Northeast Albuquerque.

At approximately 4:18 this afternoon, dispatch received a call of a man lying in the bushes at 5151 San Francisco Dr. NE..

Officers arrived to discover the lifeless individual. Homicide Detectives are currently conducting the investigation.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of a man lying in the bushes outside the Marriott Pyramid near Paseo del Norte and Jefferson.

“Officers arrived to discover the lifeless individual,” he said. “Homicide Detectives are currently conducting the investigation.”

DeAguero did not give any other details.

Crime scene investigators and police could be seen gathered around the body of a person on the west side of the hotel. Crime scene tape had cordoned off the area.