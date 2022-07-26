San Miguel County finds third flash flood victim

Law enforcement has found the third victim of a July 21 flash flood in San Miguel County west of Las Vegas, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

A search team found the body of Jimmy Chris Cummings, a 62-year-old man from Hale Center, Texas, in the Tecolote Creek channel shortly before noon on Tuesday.

A flash flood last week in San Miguel County sent water raging through areas burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Cummings had been presumed missing last week after law enforcement responded to reports of a floating vehicle in the flooded creek.

First responders found the empty, capsized vehicle.

The search team concluded that the vehicle’s three occupants had been swept away from their destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision.

Officials recovered the bodies of two women on July 21.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the women as Linda June Cummings, 62, and Betty Greenhaw, 84, both of Hale Center, Texas.

The National Guard and several other emergency response agencies assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

“San Miguel County would like to extend sincere condolences to the families impacted by this tragedy and offers its thoughts and prayers in this time of grief,” the agency said in a statement.

New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire charred soil and trees west of Las Vegas.

The burned mountain slopes can repel water and cause flash floods downstream.