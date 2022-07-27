 Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts - Albuquerque Journal

Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts

By Associated Press

Aaron Pico, left, is shown in his victory over Adli Edwards during a 150-pound contract weight match at the Bellator 277 on April 15 in San Jose, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Confidence is great, talent even better. But, more often than not, experience wins.

Last Friday in Tacoma, Washington, Albuquerque-based MMA heavyweight Davion Franklin became exhibit A – losing by third-round submission to Brazil’s Marcelo Golm on a Bellator card.

There’s no denying Franklin’s talent, which he amply displayed in his first five fights, all victories, and at many moments during the Golm fight. Confidence? During a pre-fight phone interview with the Journal, he pronounced himself Bellator’s heavyweight champion in waiting – somehow managing to do so without sounding the least bit obnoxious.

Ultimately, though, it was Golm’s advantage in experience that turned the tide and got the Brazilian’s hand raised. The former UFC fighter is now 11-3.

Chances are Franklin’s first loss won’t be his last, which is no commentary on his talent, his potential or his chances of one day wearing that Bellator title belt.

It’s simply reality. Just look at the careers of two of Franklin’s Jackson-Wink teammates, Aaron Pico and Christian Edwards.

They, like Franklin, entered the Bellator ranks with little or no prior experience but flashed enormous potential. And they, like Franklin, hit major stumbling blocks.

Pico, an amateur wrestling prodigy, lost three of his first seven Bellator fights – all to fighters with far more experience. Neither Bellator nor the UFC believes in bringing along young prospects slowly, as the major boxing promoters do.

Edwards, like Franklin, won his first five fights and looked terrific doing it – drawing comparisons as a light heavyweight to his former Jackson-Wink teammate Jon Jones.

But Edwards has lost his last two fights, against opponents who’d had more experience, amateur and/or pro, and who exposed holes in Edwards’ game.

Franklin and Edwards can take encouragement, though, from Pico, who now has won six fights in a row and might well be just one more victory from a Bellator featherweight title shot.

Confidence, talent, experience: a combat-sports triple threat. For Franklin and Edwards, the quest is just beginning.

ON TO TULSA: Five New Mexico amateur boxers will advance to Golden Gloves nationals, scheduled for Aug. 15-20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after Colorado-New Mexico regional competition last weekend in Denver.

They are: Teresa Day, 106 pounds, Hobbs; Sharahya Moreu, Albuquerque, 139; Samantha Girithan, Las Cruces, 146; Eric Silva, Rio Rancho, 189; and Leroy Clark, 203, Albuquerque.

Girithan, Silva and Clark won their bouts in Denver. Day and Moreu advanced via walkover.

Moreu was denied another shot at Colorado’s Heather Cirka, who defeated her by disputed split decision the week before at the USA Boxing Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. Cirka withdrew from regionals, citing COVID-19 in her family.

In keeping with our “experience counts” theme, Peralta’s Alexa Garrobo lost by decision in Denver to Colorado’s Lupe Gutierrez at 125 pounds. It was Garrobo’s 11th amateur bout. Gutierrez is listed on boxrec.com as having 42 bouts and might have twice that many.

It was Garrobo’s second amateur defeat.

BROWN’S BACK: Albuquerque MMA fighter Amber Brown is scheduled to return to the cage on Friday after a hiatus of more than three years.

Brown (7-6), who trains at FIT-NHB, is matched against Pauline Macias on an LFA card in Commerce, California. The card is scheduled to be streamed on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8 p.m.

Brown told Mika Frankl of cagedminds.com that a serious knee injury, coupled with personal matters, had kept her out of the cage.

“I’m excited to be back,” she said. “It’s been too long.”

A PENN IN EVERY POT: UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, who briefly lived in Albuquerque while training at Jackson-Wink, is running for governor in his home state of Hawaii.

He’s running as a Republican in one of the country’s bluest states. According to one online source, Penn was polling at 26 percent – 22 points behind Republican front runner Duke Aiona.

Penn, a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion, came out of retirement to train with Jackson-Wink’s Greg Jackson for his January 2017 comeback fight against Yair Rodriguez.

The experiment ended with his loss to Rodriguez by second-round TKO.

Home » From the newspaper » Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts
Boxing/MMA
Confidence is great, talent even better. ... Confidence is great, talent even better. But, more often than not, experience wins.Las ...
2
Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good ...
Boxing/MMA
At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo ... At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo is older than most amateur boxers with just 10 fights to her cred ...
3
MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin
Boxing/MMA
The late Norman Vincent Peale, author ... The late Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 best seller "The Power of Positive Thinking," had ...
4
Combat sports: Waterson-Gomez loses in N.Y.; Las Cruces boxer ...
Boxing/MMA
The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA ... The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA fighter Amanda Lemos would defeat Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, believing Lemos' punching power would be the difference. It ...
5
Combat sports: Trout wins decision, Waterson makes weight
Boxing/MMA
He was born in Texas and ... He was born in Texas and lives in Texas, but Austin Trout will always be Las Cruces' own. ...
6
Boxing: Trout ready to go
Boxing/MMA
In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer ... In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against ...
7
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...
8
Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a semifinal bout at ...
9
Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing ...