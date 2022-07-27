 Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID - Albuquerque Journal

Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Cb072622b
Fabian Gonzales, left, on Tuesday during the third week of his trial. Gonzales tested positive for COVID on Tuesday evening. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Fabian Gonzales has tested positive for COVID-19 two-and-a-half weeks into his trial on child abuse and other charges related to the 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

It’s not clear how the positive test will affect the trial, which was expected to wrap up this week.

Stephen Aarons, Gonzales’ attorney, notified the Journal of the positive test late Tuesday. He said Gonzales took the home test Tuesday evening.

“He went immediately to Urgent Care and is waiting to see a doctor,” Aarons wrote in an email.

Gonzales appeared ill in court on Tuesday, frequently reaching for tissues and blowing his nose throughout the day.

