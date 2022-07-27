 Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track - Albuquerque Journal

Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track

By Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded a license for a new facility with plans to offer quarter horse racing in the state.

Revolutionary Racing will build in Ashland, Kentucky and feature an American quarter horse “sprint racing” track and a historical horse racing facility, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration said Tuesday.

Historical racing machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. The games typically show video of condensed horse races.

Revolutionary Racing obtained the last available racing license in Kentucky, according to state officials. The project invests $55 million and creates 200 jobs, Beshear said.

The application included a request to build a quarter horse race track in Boyd County. Phase one includes construction of the sprint race track, the historical horse racing facility, paddock with offices and walking ring, two racing barns with 88 stalls each, a test barn and parking.

The construction project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Home » Sports » Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
It's not clear how the positive ... It's not clear how the positive test will affect the trial, now in its third week
2
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime
3
'Status quo is not an option' for Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' ... Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' as river dries up in ABQ
4
'We're not going to wait any longer,' mayor says ...
ABQnews Seeker
Keller cites urgent public safety issues ... Keller cites urgent public safety issues behind the closure of the park
5
Rising NM gun violence rates prompt scrutiny of state ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was ... New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was seventh-highest in the United States as of 2020
6
Third San Miguel County flood victim found
ABQnews Seeker
Body of a 62-year-old man from ... Body of a 62-year-old man from Texas was recovered Tuesday
7
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
8
New rocket motor company conducts first NM launch
ABQnews Seeker
X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt ... X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt Rocket' at White Sands
9
Middle Rio Grande pueblos seek to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ... Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ensure 'that we are treating water with the utmost respect'
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigated two homicides over an ... Police investigated two homicides over an eight-hour period on Tuesday across Albuquerque. In separate incidents, police found a man dead in some bushes outside ...