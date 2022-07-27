 US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial - Albuquerque Journal

US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

KHIMKI, Russia — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her questioning and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she arrived in Russia but contends she had no criminal intent and packed the cartridges inadvertently.

During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from COVID-19. Griner said she still does not know how the cannabis oil ended up in her bag but explained she had a doctor’s recommendation for it and had packed in haste.

She recalled getting pulled aside at the airport on Feb. 17 after inspectors found the cartridges.

Along with the interpreter who provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer and was instructed to sign documents without an explanation of what they implied.

After hours of proceedings she did not understand, she was allowed to hand over her personal belongings to a lawyer before being led away in handcuffs, Griner said. She said she received only a cursory translation of the allegations during a Feb. 19 hearing where a court sanctioned her arrest.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. Her trial started July 1, and Wednesday was her first appearance as a witness. The court outside Moscow held five previous sessions that were short, some lasting only about an hour.

It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner’s detention until Dec. 20. She went to Russia to play for a Russian team in the WNBA’s off-season.

During Tuesday’s court session of about 90 minutes, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis, which remains illegal in Russia. Griner’s defense team has submitted a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain.

Griner testified Wednesday that she was suffering from pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. She emphasized that cannabis oil is widely used in the United States for medicinal purposes and has less negative effects than some other painkillers

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. had no bearing on what happens in Russia.

The slow-moving trial and Griner’s five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained,” a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.

Griner was arrested in February amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

U.S. officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner.

Home » Sports » US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
It's not clear how the positive ... It's not clear how the positive test will affect the trial, now in its third week
2
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime
3
'Status quo is not an option' for Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' ... Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' as river dries up in ABQ
4
'We're not going to wait any longer,' mayor says ...
ABQnews Seeker
Keller cites urgent public safety issues ... Keller cites urgent public safety issues behind the closure of the park
5
Rising NM gun violence rates prompt scrutiny of state ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was ... New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was seventh-highest in the United States as of 2020
6
Third San Miguel County flood victim found
ABQnews Seeker
Body of a 62-year-old man from ... Body of a 62-year-old man from Texas was recovered Tuesday
7
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
8
New rocket motor company conducts first NM launch
ABQnews Seeker
X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt ... X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt Rocket' at White Sands
9
Middle Rio Grande pueblos seek to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ... Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ensure 'that we are treating water with the utmost respect'
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigated two homicides over an ... Police investigated two homicides over an eight-hour period on Tuesday across Albuquerque. In separate incidents, police found a man dead in some bushes outside ...