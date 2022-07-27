 Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years - Albuquerque Journal

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

By Nqobile Ntshangase / Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG — A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.

Called the “Lulo Rose,” the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced Wednesday on its website.

“Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you’re certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond,” Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told The Associated Press.

The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned, but Wetherall said he doesn’t know what kind of premium will be paid because of its color.

Lulo is an alluvial mine which means the stones are recovered from a river bed. The Lucapa company is searching for the underground deposits, known as kimberlite pipes, which would be the main source of the diamonds, said Wetherall, speaking from the company’s headquarters in Australia.

“We’re looking for the kimberlite pipes that brought these diamonds to the surface,” Wetherall said. “When you find these high-value large diamonds … it certainly elevates the excitement from our perspective in our hunt for the primary source.”

About 400 staff are employed at the Lulo mine which has already produced the two largest diamonds ever found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond, he said.

The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa.

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam. Angola’s mines make it one of the world’s top 10 producers of diamonds.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, according to the Lucapa website.

The pink diamond is an impressive size but many clear diamonds are larger than 1,000 carats. The Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905 tips the scales at 3,106 carats and it’s in the British Sovereign’s Scepter.

Home » More News » Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
It's not clear how the positive ... It's not clear how the positive test will affect the trial, now in its third week
2
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime
3
'Status quo is not an option' for Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' ... Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' as river dries up in ABQ
4
'We're not going to wait any longer,' mayor says ...
ABQnews Seeker
Keller cites urgent public safety issues ... Keller cites urgent public safety issues behind the closure of the park
5
Rising NM gun violence rates prompt scrutiny of state ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was ... New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was seventh-highest in the United States as of 2020
6
Third San Miguel County flood victim found
ABQnews Seeker
Body of a 62-year-old man from ... Body of a 62-year-old man from Texas was recovered Tuesday
7
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
8
New rocket motor company conducts first NM launch
ABQnews Seeker
X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt ... X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt Rocket' at White Sands
9
Middle Rio Grande pueblos seek to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ... Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ensure 'that we are treating water with the utmost respect'
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigated two homicides over an ... Police investigated two homicides over an eight-hour period on Tuesday across Albuquerque. In separate incidents, police found a man dead in some bushes outside ...