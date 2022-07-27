 Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race - Albuquerque Journal

Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race

By Scott Bauer / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary to choose who will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, his campaign spokesman said.

Lasry’s departure would leave Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top Democratic candidate in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate.

Barnes has led in public polls, all of which showed a tight race between him and Lasry. This week, Barnes’ campaign released an internal poll that shows Barnes ahead of Lasry by 14 points.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other lesser-known candidates remain in the contest. On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes. Lasry will endorse Barnes, his campaign spokesman Thad Nation said.

Lasry, 35, already had spent more than $12.3 million of his own money on the race. His plan to drop out were first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Lasry was born in New York City and moved to Milwaukee in 2014 after his billionaire father was part of a team that bought the NBA’s Bucks. Lasry served as an executive vice president for the team and has touted his connection to the 2021 championship Bucks, frequently mentioning their title run and employing union workers to build the stadium where the team plays.

Lasry planned to announce his decision to drop out of the race on Wednesday afternoon outside of Firserv Forum where the Bucks play.

Even though Lasry and Nelson are ending their campaigns this week, both of their names will remain on the primary ballot. In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in the state.

Home » Politics » Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
It's not clear how the positive ... It's not clear how the positive test will affect the trial, now in its third week
2
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime
3
'Status quo is not an option' for Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' ... Water officials stress 'sense of urgency' as river dries up in ABQ
4
'We're not going to wait any longer,' mayor says ...
ABQnews Seeker
Keller cites urgent public safety issues ... Keller cites urgent public safety issues behind the closure of the park
5
Rising NM gun violence rates prompt scrutiny of state ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was ... New Mexico's firearm fatality rate was seventh-highest in the United States as of 2020
6
Third San Miguel County flood victim found
ABQnews Seeker
Body of a 62-year-old man from ... Body of a 62-year-old man from Texas was recovered Tuesday
7
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
8
New rocket motor company conducts first NM launch
ABQnews Seeker
X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt ... X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt Rocket' at White Sands
9
Middle Rio Grande pueblos seek to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ... Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ensure 'that we are treating water with the utmost respect'
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigated two homicides over an ... Police investigated two homicides over an eight-hour period on Tuesday across Albuquerque. In separate incidents, police found a man dead in some bushes outside ...