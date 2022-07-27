 NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition - Albuquerque Journal

NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Sacred Wind Communications CEO John Badal. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Sacred Wind Communications is set to be acquired by an out-of-state company looking to expand its infrastructure reach and broadband services in the southwestern United States.

Colorado-based Commnet Broadband acquired the New Mexico company in an announcement made on Wednesday. The acquisition cost wasn’t disclosed in the announcement and Sacred Wind CEO John Badal declined to comment on the purchase price, other than saying the deal included a “combo of cash and equity.”

The deal is expected to close as soon as regulatory approvals come over the next several months, including from the Federal Communications Commission.

“Together with Commnet Broadband, we can continue to grow and provide high-quality service to more customers in our region,” Badal said in a statement.

Sacred Wind, a telephone and internet company focusing on bridging the digital divide for tribal communities in New Mexico, will keep its name through the acquisition, Badal told the Journal. He said pricing will also remain the same for current customers.

There will also be no cuts to Sacred Wind’s staff of 60. Badal added there is a possibility that more employees may be added over time due to Sacred Wind’s heightened interest in extending its services to the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

Badal said the acquisition is more of a partnership between the firms — their holding company name is Alloy LLC — with Commnet offering Sacred Wind additional operational support for some of its current projects. Sacred Wind’s standing in the NM Fiber Network LLC, a coalition of phone and internet companies looking to improve broadband access in New Mexico, also won’t be affected, Badal said.

He added that the acquisition helps Sacred Wind with getting more federal grants.

Badal will stay on once the deal is finalized, changing his title from CEO to consultant between the combined companies and serving as a board member.

Commnet CEO Tom Guthrie called the acquisition a strong move for both companies going forward.

“Sacred Wind has an excellent reputation serving consumers and businesses in New Mexico through its fiber-based network,” he said “Together, we are stronger and can expand faster to serve more customers with affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition
ABQnews Seeker
Sacred Winds Communications is set to ... Sacred Winds Communications is set to be acquired by an out-of-state company looking to expand its i ...
2
Fabian Gonzales trial to proceed — with defendant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday ... Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday night
3
2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near US-Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two people died and 10 were ... Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from ...
4
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime
5
US judge OKs online publication of NM voter registration ...
ABQnews Seeker
Website provides searchable access by name, ... Website provides searchable access by name, address, sometimes party affiliation
6
Middle Rio Grande pueblos seek to quantify water rights
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ... Sandia Pueblo governor notes need to ensure 'that we are treating water with the utmost respect'
7
New rocket motor company conducts first NM launch
ABQnews Seeker
X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt ... X-Bow (pronounced 'crossbow') flew its 'Bolt Rocket' at White Sands
8
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
9
Third San Miguel County flood victim found
ABQnews Seeker
Body of a 62-year-old man from ... Body of a 62-year-old man from Texas was recovered Tuesday