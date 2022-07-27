NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition

Sacred Wind Communications is set to be acquired by an out-of-state company looking to expand its infrastructure reach and broadband services in the southwestern United States.

Colorado-based Commnet Broadband acquired the New Mexico company in an announcement made on Wednesday. The acquisition cost wasn’t disclosed in the announcement and Sacred Wind CEO John Badal declined to comment on the purchase price, other than saying the deal included a “combo of cash and equity.”

The deal is expected to close as soon as regulatory approvals come over the next several months, including from the Federal Communications Commission.

“Together with Commnet Broadband, we can continue to grow and provide high-quality service to more customers in our region,” Badal said in a statement.

Sacred Wind, a telephone and internet company focusing on bridging the digital divide for tribal communities in New Mexico, will keep its name through the acquisition, Badal told the Journal. He said pricing will also remain the same for current customers.

There will also be no cuts to Sacred Wind’s staff of 60. Badal added there is a possibility that more employees may be added over time due to Sacred Wind’s heightened interest in extending its services to the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

Badal said the acquisition is more of a partnership between the firms — their holding company name is Alloy LLC — with Commnet offering Sacred Wind additional operational support for some of its current projects. Sacred Wind’s standing in the NM Fiber Network LLC, a coalition of phone and internet companies looking to improve broadband access in New Mexico, also won’t be affected, Badal said.

He added that the acquisition helps Sacred Wind with getting more federal grants.

Badal will stay on once the deal is finalized, changing his title from CEO to consultant between the combined companies and serving as a board member.

Commnet CEO Tom Guthrie called the acquisition a strong move for both companies going forward.

“Sacred Wind has an excellent reputation serving consumers and businesses in New Mexico through its fiber-based network,” he said “Together, we are stronger and can expand faster to serve more customers with affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband.”