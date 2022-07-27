Lemon Bucket Orkestra bringing its unique sound to ABQ

Mark Marczyk is enjoying the beauty around him as he rides the ferry in Canada.

“It’s beautiful weather and maybe I’ll see some whales,” he says.

Marczyk at the helm of the 12-member ensemble band Lemon Bucket Orkestra. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based band is known for its Balkan Klezmer Gypsy Party Punk sound.

The band will perform a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater. Â¡Globalquerque! is bringing the band here for the show and 25% of the proceeds will go towards the World Food Kitchen.

Marczyk is looking forward to getting back on the road, after two years of not traveling.

“In one way, it’s like breathing again after you’ve been in water for a really long time,” he says. “On the other hand, it’s pretty overwhelming. We’ve gotten used to being at home that getting out on the road can take some getting used to again because the world has changed.”

Marczyk says working on music with the band can be a challenge because there are 12 members.

“Getting people on the same page is the struggle,” he says. “It’s a pretty interesting reflection of society. During the pandemic, we had all different varying things. Each one of us carries an opinion all our own and that gives you a sense of what our rehearsals are like. They are pretty chaotic, at the same time, they are pretty beautiful.”

Marczyk says being able to give a voice to each member is also tricky.

“This process makes us more compassionate,” he says. “We want our presentation in music to be as wide as we can. We try to include all aspects of music. We’re focusing a lot more on Ukrainian songs. We find the right space for context.”

When it comes to new music, Marczyk says the band has been working on new arrangements for songs that were being workshopped in Canada.

“We also stopped singing Russian language songs,” he says. “We never have a set list and we decide which songs are going to be performed on the fly. What’s great is that the musicians in the band are so incredible that they can handle anything thrown at them. During soundcheck, we will see how the songs sound and make our decisions from there. Every time we performed in New Mexico, we’ve had a blast. We’re looking forward to it again.”