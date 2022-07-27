 Musician remains an open book, often writing from an introspective place - Albuquerque Journal

Musician remains an open book, often writing from an introspective place

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Taos-based singer-songwriter Michael Henry Collins performs three nights a week between Taos and Angel Fire. His latest album is called “Beloved.” (Courtesy of Michael Henry Collins)

Music has been at the forefront for Michael Henry Collins nearly all his life.

Growing up, his parents put him in piano lessons.

That lasted until he was 13 as he picked up the guitar for the first time.

That moment would help chart his course within music.

Flash forward to today, Collins is living in Taos and creating music.

He recently released the album, “Beloved,” which features the singles “Rose and Gold” and “More Years With You Than Not.”

Collins says living in Taos has allowed him a creative freedom he’s not felt before.

“The people have been kind and accepting,” Collins says. “With my music, I’m just trying to find something to hold onto in the spindrift of time. That seems to be love.”

Collins moved to Taos from Los Angeles a few years ago. He’s originally from the East Coast.

Songwriter Michael Henry Collins continues to be inspired by living in Taos. (Courtesy of Michael Henry Collins)

Though he’s been visiting Taos since before 2010.

“I used to be in bands all the time,” he says. “I always knew I had to play music by myself.”

The first time he played solo was at the Historic Taos Inn, which he says “it’s become mythical” to him.

“The enabled me to find my own creativity,” he says.

He’s also been performing at Sabroso.

“I’ve been performing there for about four years now and it holds the beauty around it,” he says. “The space has this old romance and charm that gives eloquence to life.”

Collins plays every Friday night from 6-9 p.m. at the Historic Taos Inn. On Sundays, he’s at Sabroso from 6:30-9 p.m.

On Saturdays, he heads to Elements in Angel Fire, where he performs from 6-8 p.m.

“I like to keep myself busy,” he says. “With these regular performances, I get opportunities to meet so many people from around the state. I meet Albuquerque people all the time.”

With living in Taos, Collins says he is often inspired by the area as it helps him process the world.

“During the pandemic, I bought this Steinway that I’ve been fixing,” he says. “I’m a wool gatherer and daydream a lot. I try to find inspiration to keep me from being completely angry at what’s happening in the world. My inspiration seems to be simple as it’s love. Love for everything around us. Loving one another.”

When it comes to his writing process, Collins likes to remain an open book as he often writes from an introspective place.

“I would never hold a song back because it’s too personal,” he says. “There’s a reason I wrote it and it’s to send a message of love somehow.”

As Collins continues to make music in Taos, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “If the music stops, my backup plan is to aid an organization in the rescuing of animals. I spend a lot of time with my two dogs.”

2 “As long as I’m not wanted by Interpol, I should become a dual U.S./British citizen. My mother is British, and my application is pending.”

3 “I’m a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild of America.”

4 “It’s hard to find shirts/jackets that fit my long and awkward arms (see live shot).”

5 “I recently cut my hair very short so these pictures no longer look like me!”

Learn more
To learn more about Michael Henry Collins, visit michaelhenrycollins.bandcamp.com

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

