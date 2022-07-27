 Pianist delivers ragtime and the rails to benefit Wheels Museum - Albuquerque Journal

Pianist delivers ragtime and the rails to benefit Wheels Museum

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Pianist Adam Swanson will perform a benefit concert for the Wheels Museum on Sunday, July 31, at First Unitarian Church. Swanson is known for performing ragtime music. (Courtesy of Adam Swanson)

Ragtime music is Adam Swanson’s favorite.

The pianist has made a career of paying homage to this genre.

“Ragtime is the first truly original American music,” Swanson says. “Without ragtime, there’s no blues or jazz or rock and roll. It’s very happy and fun music. Generally speaking, the music is very upbeat and I think people need it at this time.”

Swanson returns to Albuquerque to take part in the “Ride the Musical Rails” performance from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at First Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle NE.

Swanson’s performance is a benefit concert for the Wheels Museum.

The Wheels Museum is a non-profit organization that works to preserve the history of transportation and travel, especially as it pertains to Albuquerque and the West.

He says it’s a perfect fit because the music he performs was created during the heyday of the railroad.

“I performed a few years ago for the benefit and it was standing room only,” he says. “I’m always looking forward to performing for a live audience.”

Swanson is not only a pianist. He’s a historian of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook and more. He’s been a featured performer and lecturer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the United States and abroad, and he is a four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.

Swanson is based in Colorado and performs shows at The Strater Hotel in Durango.

He also works with the Durango Arts Center with performing music to the classic silent movies.

“I’m going to perform music to Buster Keaton films,” he says. “One of the films will be ‘The General’ from 1926. It’s always a challenge to put together music for the film.”

Swanson made his debut at Carnegie Hall at the age of 19.

Today, at 30, he is a sought after performer.

“I’m probably one of the only people that is 30 years old and makes a living doing ragtime,” he says. “What I love about the music is that I uncover something new every day.”

Swanson is a collector of old sheet music and 78 (rpm) records.

“I have thousands of pieces of music that I’ve never played,” he says. “During my shows, I try to not play the same thing over and over. This set will be completely different than my previous Albuquerque show. Since we’re doing a benefit for the Wheels Museum, I may do some railroad songs. I also talk about the history of the songs, so it’s a complete show.”

‘Ride the Musical Rails’
With Adam Swanson

WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31

WHERE: First Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle NE

HOW MUCH: $26, plus fees at holdmyticket.com

Home » Entertainment » Pianist delivers ragtime and the rails to benefit Wheels Museum

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lavender Festival celebrates the perfumed purple-petaled plant
Entertainment
Lavender in the Village will take ... Lavender in the Village will take place Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in Los Ranchos.
2
Las Cafeteras to headline the return of Route 66 ...
Entertainment
Route 66 Summerfest will run 5-10 ... Route 66 Summerfest will run 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, along Central Avenue from Girard Boulevard to Washington Street.
3
'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' dives into the bonds ...
Entertainment
'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' begins ... 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' begins Friday, July 22 at The Adobe Theater
4
Gadi Schwartz is using social media to bring news ...
Blogs
Going off the beaten path is ... Going off the beaten path is what draws Gadi Schwartz's attention. Well, that and a good story. For the last five years, the Cibola ...
5
Nick & Jimmy's has made a move away from ...
Dining Reviews
Nick & Jimmy's still offers something ... Nick & Jimmy's still offers something unique for that stretch of the I-25 corridor in the form of a high-end dining experience.
6
Frank Turner is set to perform at the Sunshine ...
Entertainment
The British singer-songwriter is scheduled to ... The British singer-songwriter is scheduled to play his 2,673th show in ABQ.
7
Jewel crafts latest album from newly written songs
Entertainment
Jewel is currently on tour with ... Jewel is currently on tour with Train, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis. The tour makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23.
8
Singer-songwriter credits her musical path to growing up with ...
Entertainment
Kristyn Harris is one of the ... Kristyn Harris is one of the most celebrated performers on the Western music scene.The ...
9
Scott Feuille named New Mexico Distillery Guild president
Blogs
Scott Feuille is the founder and ... Scott Feuille is the founder and head distiller of Taylor Garrett Spirits, and is also the distiller for Vara Winery & Distillery.
10
What's happening in ABQ: July 22-28
Coming This Week
Rock legends Journey are coming to ... Rock legends Journey are coming to Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro NE, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.