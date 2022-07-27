What’s happening in ABQ July 29-August 4

It is almost August so let’s get ready for football season. I hope everyone is ready for a new year except Eagles fans because they are icky. If any readers need an extra member for their fantasy league, holler at your boy.

ABQ Isotopes vs. Las Vegas Aviators

The Isotopes will take on Las Vegas on Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, at Isotopes Park, at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.

The promotion for Friday’s game will be beer steins for the first 2,500 fans 21 and older. Saturday will feature post-game fireworks and Sunday’s promotion is a tin lunch box for the first 2,500 fans.

Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 on gameday. Berm seating is $6. Visit milb.com/albuquerque/tickets/single-game-tickets

Aurora and the Great Unfreeze

This weekend North Fourth Art Center is excited to present “Aurora and the Great Unfreeze,” an original theater experience for kids and their clans.

Shows take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29; 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30; 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 4904 Fourth St. NW.

“Aurora and the Great Unfreeze” takes the audience on a thrilling journey into a magical Snow World where the creators of Aurora-Porta-Borealis have found how to bottle the Northern Lights.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to do something for kids and have something where they could be active participants,” said Jeff Anderson, North Fourth director of production. “It’s specifically written to them and for them, where they can have some agency and some fun, and feel like they’re really part of the world.”

Tickets are $5 for children and $15 for adults, plus fees, and can be purchased at northfourthnm.org

Lego Club

For all my future architects out there, pull up to the South Valley Library, 3904 Isleta SW, Albuquerque, on Friday, July 29, from 3-4:30 p.m. to create something with Lego.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Westgate Library, 1300 Delgado SW, is hosting an all-day Lego event; and from 3-4:30 p.m. the Main Library, 501 Copper NW, is hosting a monthly Lego challenge.

It’s recommended you please bring a camera to remember the creations, as the Lego stay at the libraries and cannot be taken home.

International Tiger Day

On Friday, July 29, join the ABQ Biopark Zoo, 903 10th St. SW, in an annual celebration to bring awareness for tiger conservation.

Educate yourself on the zoo’s tigers and the issues they deal with in their natural habitat.

You also get to chat with a tiger keeper and watch as the tigers enjoy being tigers

And to cap it all off, you get to make a tiger mask.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is included in the price of zoo admission.

2022 New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Hunting & Fishing Show

The event opens to the public noon-6 p.m. Friday, July 29; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Manuel Lujan Building at Expo NM, 300 San Pedro Drive NE.

Admission to the show will be $3 for adults, or free to youth under the age of 18 or for anyone who holds a valid New Mexico hunting or fishing license.

This year’s event features hands-on demonstrations of the latest equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. Conservation organizations, outfitters and guides will be on hand to answer questions. Youth participants will have an opportunity to learn or enhance skills at the free catch-and-release fishing pond.

Time for a Halestorm

Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm will bring their tour of all female-fronted rock bands to the Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar supporting.

Halestorm’s most recent album, “Back From The Dead,” released in May, has spawned two consecutive No. 1 singles at rock radio, the title track and “The Steeple.”

Tickets start at $35, plus fees at livenation.com

Vinyl Verse tour in ABQ

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa brings his Vinyl Verse tour to Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. SE, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Khalifa is co-headlining the tour with Logic, who has forged his path since 2010.

Khalifa is known for his hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” “No Sleep” and “See You Again.”

Tickets start at $29.50, plus fees at livenation.com

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com.