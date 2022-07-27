Beers remembered as hard-working public servant, devoted family man and ‘big kid’

Pictures from Lt. Fred Beers III’s life rotated across the two large screens hanging high up on opposite ends of the Lobo basketball court as hundreds of people filed into the Pit Wednesday to attend his funeral services.

More than half a dozen people — Beer’s widow, a sister, New Mexico’s governor, Bernalillo County’s sheriff, friends and colleagues — spoke movingly and meaningfully of Beers, one of four men killed when a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed south of Las Vegas, New Mexico, on July 16.

If no one had spoken a word of eulogy, however. If you had just focused on those photos, you would have felt you knew the man, even if you had never met him.

There’s Beers and his wife, Anita, making funny faces on their wedding day; Beers taking a photo of his son, Daniel; several pictures with helicopters in the background; most photos showing him in the company of family, friends or fellow law enforcement officers and first responders; and almost all of them showcasing Beers’ wide smile.

“He was just a big kid,” Anita told those gathered at the Pit. “He always had a smile on his face and found joy in every single day. He made all of our lives better for being part of it.”

Beers was born on July 24, 1970, in Hawaii, but he graduated from high school in Moorpark, California, and earned a bachelor of science and mathematics from California Lutheran University. He served two years in the Air Force and worked for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for more than 13 years.

An avid runner and hiker, Beers coached young people in track and cross country, worked with Boy Scout Troop 417 in Rio Rancho and was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol.

He was a member of BCSO’s Metropolitan Air Support Unit and was part of a helicopter crew who had been fighting a fire in northern New Mexico when he was killed in the copter crash. Beers was 51.

Others killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Department rescue specialist Matthew King.

Uniformed units ranging from Boy Scouts to bagpipers to various branches of law enforcement escorted Beers’ flag-drapped coffin to center court at the start of Wednesday’s services. When the final notes of the bagpipes and drum had faded, silence filled the Pit like a solemn and independent presence. And then people started filing to the podium to honor Beers or share memories of him.

Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham said she wished to recognize Beers as a man who did “so much for his family, friends and community” and to make sure he and the men who died with him would not be forgotten.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales remembered Beers as someone who was concerned about the details, about getting things done.

“Fred was the type of man who gave of himself,” Gonzales said. “He had a charitable soul. He had a heart of gold. His devotion and hard work were unparalleled.”

Lighter elements, things that made Beers the unique individual he was also emerged from the memories of those who spoke about him.

Gonzales said Beers made a pot of coffee every day and “would drink the whole thing” himself. A sister told how the only thing Beers could cook was nachos “and not fancy nachos — just chips, cheese and the microwave.”

Anita Beers said her husband made every day magical.

“He made it a point every day to see only the best in people,” she said. “He dedicated his life to our son. They did everything together — running, hiking, rock climbing, Boy Scouts and Civil Air Patrol.

“He believed in honoring all first responders, and he attended as many funerals of his fallen brothers and sisters as he could — even out of state. On July 16, 2022, New Mexico lost four heroes, and I lost the finest man I have ever known.”