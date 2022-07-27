Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations

Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area in 2023, the company said Wednesday.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain first posted on social media in 2021 that it would be coming to Albuquerque, later confirming that its first restaurant would be located at the old Furr’s Cafeteria at 2004 Wyoming NE.

Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.

Another location at Montgomery and San Mateo is also slated to open in January.

Raising Cane’s is working on an additional three locations for the Albuquerque metro area that will open next year, including one in Rio Rancho, the spokesman said Wednesday. There are currently no confirmed opening dates nor locations for those restaurants.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Louisiana by Todd Graves. Their chicken fingers and fan favorite Cane’s sauce has gathered many loyal fans across the country. They currently have about 617 locations across the country, including one in Las Cruces.