 Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust - Albuquerque Journal

Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Blowing dirt and dust from a subdivision construction site west of the Jubilee at Los Lunas community has prompted a lawsuit against the developer. (Source: New Mexico Environment Department)

Residents at Jubilee in Los Lunas have a sand problem.

In recent months, they say the fine particles have seeped through windows, piled up in backyards and lodged under roof shingles.

The Los Lunas homeowners are now suing the businesses behind the Sierra Vista development on N.M. 6 west of their community.

The lawsuit, filed in 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque on July 13, alleges that Double M Properties and Sundance Mechanical & Utility Corp. have not done enough to control the construction site’s dirt and dust.

Levi Monagle, an Albuquerque attorney with the Hall Monagle Huffman & Wallace law firm representing the residents, said they hope the litigation will prompt a quick fix.

“It’s pretty stark how large this site is and how barren it is, just completely denuded of any vegetation,” he said. “Every time the wind blows over 9 miles an hour, dust is getting picked up and moved into this community.”

Dirt and dust collects on the inside of a kitchen window in this photo from a Jubilee resident. The homeowners allege in a lawsuit that developers of the neighboring Sierra Vista site have not done enough to control the dust pollution. (Courtesy of Hall Monagle Huffman & Wallace)

The Sierra Vista development west of Interstate 25 could have as many as 750 homes. About 40 homes have been built.

Some current Sierra Vista residents also joined the lawsuit.

The project team has spent more than $600,000 on dust suppression, said Mike Mechenbier, the farmer, rancher and developer who owns the Sierra Vista companies.

Dust control strategies include water trucks, silt fences and replanting.

The site is close to Facebook and Amazon construction areas.

“It’s just been so dry that whether you’re developing or not, you’re going to have dust and dirt,” Mechenbier said. “But once you get winds like we’ve had upwards of 50, 60 mph, there’s not much you can do.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint in May against Double M Properties for Clean Water Act violations.

EPA, which based its review on the state Environment Department inspections, said the company could face a $115,000 fine because it did not originally have a permit to clear all the acreage and discharge pollutants from the site.

“As much as this is a damages issue to our clients at an individual level, this is also an environmental and health issue,” Monagle said.

Double M later amended its permit to cover the entire 200 acres, instead of only 57 acres.

Mechenbier said the permanent solution will be to build more houses on the cleared acreage.

But supply chain issues have delayed building schedules and left much of the site undeveloped.

“We do want to be good neighbors,” Mechenbier said. “I hope we can come to a resolution and get those houses down quickly.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust
ABQnews Seeker
Residents at Jubilee in Los Lunas ... Residents at Jubilee in Los Lunas have a sand problem. In recent months, they say the fine particles have seeped through windows, piled up ...
2
Raising Cane's now planning 5 ABQ-area locations
ABQnews Seeker
Popular chicken finger chain planning four ... Popular chicken finger chain planning four restaurants in ABQ, one in Rio Rancho
3
Beers remembered as hard-working public servant, devoted family man ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pictures from Lt. Fred Beers III's ... Pictures from Lt. Fred Beers III's life rotated across the two large screens hanging high up on opposite ends of the Lobo basketball court ...
4
Amber Alert cancelled after child found
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities said a 1-year-old boy has ... Authorities said a 1-year-old boy has been found safe after being taken from his mother's home Wednesday in Albuquerque. Ray Wilson, a State Police ...
5
Lawmakers scrutinize new restrictions on NM prison mail
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators questioned corrections leaders Wednesday about ... Legislators questioned corrections leaders Wednesday about the effectiveness of a new policy that provides inmates with photocopies of their personal mail — never the ...
6
NM telecommunications firm announces acquisition
ABQnews Seeker
Sacred Winds Communications is set to ... Sacred Winds Communications is set to be acquired by an out-of-state company looking to expand its i ...
7
Fabian Gonzales trial to proceed — with defendant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday ... Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday night
8
2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near US-Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two people died and 10 were ... Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from ...
9
Detective convinced unknown man killed Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica ... Gonzales' attorneys are arguing that Jessica Kelley, Gonzales' cousin, acted alone in killing Victoria and attempting to cover up the crime