 Isotopes blast their way to third straight victory - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes blast their way to third straight victory

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque’s Coco Montes (11) celebrates his home run with Elehuris Montero (39) during the Isotopes’ 15-9 win over Las Vegas Wednesday at Isotopes Park. Montero also homered in the game. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

‘TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Las Vegas

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Aviators RHP Parker Dunshee (3-9, 7.76) vs. Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 13.33)

WEDNESDAY: Sean Bouchard hit a grand slam, Coco Montes and Elehuris Montero also homered and the Isotopes’ offense stayed hot in a 15-9 matinee victory over the Las Vegas Aviators at Isotopes Park. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

Albuquerque won its third straight game and plated 15 runs for a second straight day in front of an announced 4,732 fans. Montes’ two-run homer in the bottom of the third gave the home team a 4-3 lead, and the ‘Topes tacked on five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. Bouchard’s grand slam to center field in the fifth made the score 14-4.

Wynton Bernard and Tim Lopes had three hits apiece for the Isotopes, who had six players with multiple hits. Montes drove in three runs and has nine RBIs in the first two games of the series. Luis Barrera went 4-for-4 for Las Vegas as each team collected 16 hits.

Riley Smith (4-3) allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings for the victory.

 

 

Home » From the newspaper » Isotopes blast their way to third straight victory

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes blast their way to third straight victory
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Las Vegas 6:35 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Las Vegas 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Aviators RHP Parker Dunshee (3-9, 7.76) vs. Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau ...
2
Isotopes catchers coached to play like automated balls/strikes don't ...
Featured Sports
Could the subtle art of pitch ... Could the subtle art of pitch framing be on its way to baseball's scrap heap?Albuquerq ...
3
Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts
Boxing/MMA
Confidence is great, talent even better. ... Confidence is great, talent even better. But, more often than not, experience wins.Las ...
4
Uncommon soccer camp brings World Cup flavor to ABQ
Featured Sports
As lightning sizzled on the far ... As lightning sizzled on the far western horizon Tuesday afternoon, about 50 teenage — and adul ...
5
Hall of Fame inductions, Dukes nostalgia highlight evening at ...
Featured Sports
Shortly before a pregame ceremony inducting ... Shortly before a pregame ceremony inducting him into the Albuquerque Pro Baseball Hall of Fame along ...
6
Stoppage time goal earns NM United a tough 2-2 ...
Featured Sports
Stoppage time has generally been unkind ... Stoppage time has generally been unkind to New Mexico United this season. Saturday night was a diffe ...
7
Equal pay for UNM coaches makes for a complicated ...
College
Revenue is a factor in differing ... Revenue is a factor in differing salaries
8
Q & A with Zach Gentry, a player on ...
Featured Sports
Ex-Eldorado Eagle gaining in stature Ex-Eldorado Eagle gaining in stature
9
Gladiators on the road Sunday to begin IFL playoffs
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators will play ... The Duke City Gladiators will play a first-round Indoor Football League playoff game Sunday in Phoenix against the Arizona Rattlers in a rematch of ...