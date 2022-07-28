Isotopes blast their way to third straight victory

‘TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Las Vegas

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Aviators RHP Parker Dunshee (3-9, 7.76) vs. Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 13.33)

WEDNESDAY: Sean Bouchard hit a grand slam, Coco Montes and Elehuris Montero also homered and the Isotopes’ offense stayed hot in a 15-9 matinee victory over the Las Vegas Aviators at Isotopes Park. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

Albuquerque won its third straight game and plated 15 runs for a second straight day in front of an announced 4,732 fans. Montes’ two-run homer in the bottom of the third gave the home team a 4-3 lead, and the ‘Topes tacked on five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. Bouchard’s grand slam to center field in the fifth made the score 14-4.

Wynton Bernard and Tim Lopes had three hits apiece for the Isotopes, who had six players with multiple hits. Montes drove in three runs and has nine RBIs in the first two games of the series. Luis Barrera went 4-for-4 for Las Vegas as each team collected 16 hits.

Riley Smith (4-3) allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings for the victory.