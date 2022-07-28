 A hero's journey - Albuquerque Journal

A hero’s journey

By ABQJournal News Staff

Pallbearers carry the casket of deputy Fred Beers III, who perished two weeks ago in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico. The funeral was held at The Pit in Albuquerque on 27 July, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The funerals of the first responders killed in a July 16 helicopter crash began Wednesday with a service for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Lt. Fred Beers III at University Arena (The Pit).

Bagpipes and drums, flags and flowers and the respect and admiration of those who knew him well and of those who had not known him at all helped Beers make his final journey, a hero’s journey.

The funeral procession for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Lt. Fred Beers III, who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico travels under a giant American flag on its way to the cemetery. The funeral was held at The Pit in Albuquerque on 27 July 2022.
(Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Services, open to the public, for the other men are as follows:
Undersheriff Larry Koren: 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at The Pit.
Rescue Specialist Matthew King: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Tingley Coliseum.
Deputy Michael Levison: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Pit.

