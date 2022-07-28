The funerals of the first responders killed in a July 16 helicopter crash began Wednesday with a service for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Lt. Fred Beers III at University Arena (The Pit).

Bagpipes and drums, flags and flowers and the respect and admiration of those who knew him well and of those who had not known him at all helped Beers make his final journey, a hero’s journey.

Services, open to the public, for the other men are as follows:

Undersheriff Larry Koren: 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at The Pit.

Rescue Specialist Matthew King: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Tingley Coliseum.

Deputy Michael Levison: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Pit.