 Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash - Albuquerque Journal

Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash

By Associated Press

 

Sunland Park, New Mexico, is a preferred route for many entering the U.S. The border wall is about a half mile to the south. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SUNLAND PARK – Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

A 13th person was in the Chevrolet Tahoe, but it was unclear whether that person was injured, said Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano. His agency responded to the crash, which occurred around 4:45 a.m. about 13 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the two fatalities, but did not respond to repeated requests for comment on whether law enforcement officers were pursuing the SUV when the rollover happened. Medrano said two of the people who were hurt suffered critical injuries and that all of the injured were taken to hospitals.

Federal officials in a statement said U.S. Border Patrol agents provided assistance at the crash scene, but declined to specify what type of help or whether agents were involved in a pursuit.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said in a statement that nine of the injured people were Mexican and that it is providing assistance to them.

While authorities did not identify the people in the SUV as immigrants, the stretch of border in southeastern New Mexico where the crash happened is among the spots where migrants regularly are smuggled across from Mexico in SUVs.

Nearly a month ago in the nearby New Mexico community of Santa Teresa, 15 immigrants were found crammed inside an SUV after a caller told the Border Patrol that the vehicle was picking up people on a state highway.

Last year, the driver of an SUV packed with smuggled migrants was struck by a tractor-trailer shortly after driving through a hole in the border fence about 125 miles east of San Diego. The crash killed 13 of 25 people crammed into the SUV that was built to hold a maximum of eight. All the dead were from Mexico and Guatemala.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
A hero's journey
ABQnews Seeker
Funeral procession for Lt. Fred Beers ... Funeral procession for Lt. Fred Beers III travels under a giant American flag on its way to the cemetery
2
Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities did not identify the people ... Authorities did not identify the people in the SUV as immigrants
3
Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust
ABQnews Seeker
Sierra Vista developers say they've tried ... Sierra Vista developers say they've tried water, fences, replanting
4
Groups call for ouster of senator from committees
ABQnews Seeker
Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive ... Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive behavior
5
Man charged in July 17 SW ABQ shootout
ABQnews Seeker
Gunfight with another car resulted in ... Gunfight with another car resulted in death of suspect's wife; son was in vehicle
6
Beers remembered as a hero devoted to his family, ...
ABQnews Seeker
He is 'the finest man I ... He is 'the finest man I have ever known,' his wife Anita says
7
Prison mail restrictions scrutinized
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers question new policy aimed at ... Lawmakers question new policy aimed at limiting the flow of drugs
8
Officials say there's an 'end in sight' for APD ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Champions' of changes and development have ... 'Champions' of changes and development have now emerged in the force
9
Fabian Gonzales trial to proceed — with defendant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday ... Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday night