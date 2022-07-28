 Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week - Albuquerque Journal

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week

By Matt Ott / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, but the previous week’s number was revised upward significantly, with claims breaching the 250,000 level in back-to-back weeks for the first time in more than eight months.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week’s 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000.

First-time applications generally reflect layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500. That number is also at its highest level since November of last year.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending July 16 fell by 25,000 from the previous week, to 1,359,000. That figure has been near 50-year lows for months.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that employers added 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly robust gain and similar to the pace of the previous two months. Economists had expected job growth to slow sharply last month given the broader signs of economic weakness.

The unemployment rate remained 3.6% for a fourth straight month, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Earlier in July the government reported that U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person.

Though the labor market is still considered strong, other indicators are pointing to some weakness in the U.S. economy. The government said Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank 0.9% in the second quarter, the second straight quarterly contraction.

Consumer prices are still soaring, up 9.1% in June compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase in four decades. In response, the Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by another three-quarters of a point on Wednesday. That follows last month’s three-quarter point hike and a half-point increase in May.

Those higher rates have already sent home sales tumbling, made the prospect of buying a new car more burdensome and pushed credit card rates up.

All of those factors paint a divergent and confusing picture of the post-pandemic economy: Inflation is hammering household budgets, forcing consumers to pull back on spending, and growth is weakening, heightening fears the economy could fall into recession.

Though the labor market is still strong, there have been some high-profile layoffs announced recently by Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Redfin and Coinbase.

Home » News » Nation » Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales trial to proceed — with defendant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday ... Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday night
2
Officials say there's an 'end in sight' for APD ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘Champions’ of change have now emerged ... ‘Champions’ of change have now emerged in the force, DOJ team says
3
Prison mail restrictions scrutinized
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers question new policy aimed at ... Lawmakers question new policy aimed at limiting the flow of drugs
4
Beers remembered as a hero devoted to his family, ...
ABQnews Seeker
He is 'the finest man I ... He is 'the finest man I have ever known,' his wife Anita says
5
Man charged in ABQ shootout that ended in wife's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant's 4-year-old son in vehicle during ... Defendant's 4-year-old son in vehicle during gunfight
6
Groups call for ouster of senator from committees
ABQnews Seeker
Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive ... Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive behavior
7
Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust
ABQnews Seeker
Sierra Vista developers say they've tried ... Sierra Vista developers say they've tried water, fences, replanting
8
Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities did not identify the people ... Authorities did not identify the people in the SUV as immigrants
9
Raising Cane's now planning 5 ABQ-area locations
ABQnews Seeker
Popular chicken finger chain planning four ... Popular chicken finger chain planning four restaurants in ABQ, one in Rio Rancho
10
Colorado broadband to buy Sacred Wind
ABQnews Seeker
NM company CEO says buyer will ... NM company CEO says buyer will provide them with operational support