Fishing Line for July 28, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Josue Macias of Las Cruces caught a 17-inch, 2.5-pound largemouth bass at Alumni Pond using a purple plastic worm July 22.

At Bluewater Lake, Sally Lopez of Las Vegas caught and released a 36-inch tiger muskie using a hot dog July 20. … Anthony and Elizabeth Pacheco of Grants caught 11 tiger muskie, ranging in size from 35-42 inches, using cut bait and crankbaits July 16-17.

At Cochiti Lake, Darrell Smith, 14, of Church Rock caught a 31-inch, 3-pound catfish using a hot dog July 22. … Nate Gallegos of Santa Fe caught a 14-inch smallmouth bass using a white spinner July 22.

Ethan Rudd, 6, of Silver City caught an 18-inch catfish on the Gila River using a worm near the Gila River headwaters July 14.

Al Maldonado, 87, of Quemado caught a 13-inch rainbow trout at Quemado Lake using worms July 15.

Rachel Pineda, from Alexander, Arkansas, caught a 24-inch brown trout and her husband John caught a 22-inch rainbow trout on the San Juan River using a DK special fly and a red larva fly July 19.

At the Seven Springs Brood Pond, Jovette N. Phillips, 4, of Phelan, California, caught a 14.5-inch rainbow trout using green garlic PowerBait July 19. … Luke Chavez, 8, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using chartreuse PowerBait on July 16.

Nathan Randall of Albuquerque caught and released a 36-inch pike at Springer Lake using a chatterbait with a Roboworm trailer July 20.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES from GAME & FISH

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using gold Mepps spinners.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon eggs, worms and PowerBait.

Cimarron River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Clayton Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was good using 3-inch Lunker Grubs tipped with worm.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good trolling with skirt lures or using nightcrawler worms and rainbow PowerBait; for pike was fair to good using rainbow trout-pattern Rapala lures.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using orange PowerBait.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using various flies. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using salmon eggs, and pink and green PowerBait.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Los Pinos River. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire rehabilitation efforts and is set to reopen on Aug. 1. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout on the Pecos River was good using worms. National forest and state park closures are in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 64.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout on the Rio Grande was good using worms and black and gold Panther Martin spinners near Pilar.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Rio Hondo. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 76.6 cfs. National forest and state park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 69 cfs. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair using green PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using dry flies.

Fishing for pike at Springer Lake was good using chatterbaits with plastic Roboworm trailers; for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait; for crappie was fair to good using gold Panther Martin spinners.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using Wally Diver lures, Flicker Shad lures and trolling lures in 15-20 feet of water near brush lines; for white bass was fair using Flicker shad lures and Model A Bombers; for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using drop shot rigs, Whopper Plopper lures, walking baits and Pop R’s in 10-16 feet of water; for crappie was slow to fair using live minnows at night under artificial lights at night near brush; for catfish was good using punch bait, cut bait and chicken liver; for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for walleye at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and crankbaits; for catfish was fair to good using shrimp.

Animas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using cut bait, crankbaits, Whopper Plopper lures and hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Brazos River was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using rainbow PowerBait and orange PowerBait. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout on the Chama River below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using spinnerbaits and crankbaits; for white bass was fair to good using white spinners. Fishing for catfish was good using hot dogs.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the main park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was very good using beadhead prince nymph flies and Thomas spoons.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stocking will be discontinued until all work is done.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, fishing for trout was good using worms and grasshopper dry flies. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair to good using 4-inch green grubs and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using orange and pink spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at San Gregorio Lake was fair to good using PowerBait. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout on the San Juan River in the quality waters was fair to good using size-22 green larva flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic chartreuse PowerBait and green garlic PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was slow using cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair using blue and gold Blue Fox spinners and purple plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was slow.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was fair using worms and crankbaits. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for bluegill was good using red wiggler worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was good using white grubs and live minnows; for walleye was good using yellow and red Panther Martin spinners; for white bass was fair to good using crankbaits and yellow and red Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait; for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using white Ned rigs; for white bass was good using live minnows; for crappie was fair to good using green grubs and live minnows; for walleye was fair bottom bouncing nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using shrimp and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish on the Gila River was good using worms.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using streamers and black Woolly Bugger flies; for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish at Percha Dam was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using worms and light-colored dry flies.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was slow; for catfish was good using chicken liver and stink bait; for bluegill was good using live worms and flies.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and garlic-scented nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Black River had no reports from anglers this week.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for gar at Brantley Lake was fair using cut bait; for largemouth bass was fair using live worms and wacky-rigged Senko worms; for catfish was fair to good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using shrimp.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Eunice Lake was good using dark-blue, soft-plastic Texas rigged worms; for catfish was slow using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using worms and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using Panther Martin spinners; for catfish was fair to good using worms. Fishing for bluegill was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Jal Lake was fair to good using worms.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hot dogs and worms.

Pecos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Ruidoso River had no reports from anglers this week.

The Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp temporarily closed due to low water level. Fishing for walleye from the shore was fair to good using minnows.

Fishing for walleye and white bass at Sumner Lake was fair using redheaded Buck Perry spoon plugs trolling in 8 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Source: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish