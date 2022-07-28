 ‘These children need us’: M’tucci fundraiser to help recently ransacked Grief Center - Albuquerque Journal

‘These children need us’: M’tucci fundraiser to help recently ransacked Grief Center

By ABQJournal News Staff

A fundraiser to benefit the Grief Center will be hosted by M’tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill on July 30.

The Italian restaurant, 3222 Central SE, will donate 20% of all dine-in and take-out sales from that day in support of the center’s programs.

“The fundraiser could not come at a better time to help with our recovery effort due to a recent break-in and theft,” said the center’s development director Suzie Blake. “We are grateful to M’tucci’s and to the public for their ongoing support of our mission.”

During the Fourth of July weekend, someone entered the building at 4125 Carlisle NE and took laptops, telehealth monitors and other items, in addition to stripping the building of copper wiring and internet cabling.

“The bottom line is these children need us, and we need the community to come together to support them,” John Haas, M’tucci’s Restaurants managing partner said in a news release. “We hope the community will come (to the restaurant) on July 30th and not only enjoy themselves, but (also) make additional donations to this important organization.”

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico was founded 21 years ago by a group of people who had experienced deaths in their families. Unable to find grief support services for their children, they formed their own organization. The organization is re-branding itself as the Grief Center to better reflect its mission of providing services to children, their caregivers and adults after the death of a loved one. Adults do not need to have a child in the program to receive services.

For further information on donating money or volunteering time, go to griefnm.org, or call 505-323-0478.

