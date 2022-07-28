 State rests case against Gonzales - Albuquerque Journal

State rests case against Gonzales

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Stephen Aarons , left questions Amanda Padilla , during Fabian Gonzales’ trial on Thursday. Padilla and Fabian Gonzales are cousins. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The state rested its case against Fabian Gonzales early Thursday morning, and the defense is now calling its witnesses.

He is charged with child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in August 2016. The trial started July 13.

The case was complicated after Gonzales, 37, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. Originally, plans were made for Gonzales to watch the rest of the trial from a glass box brought into the courtroom. Because of how ill he feels, Gonzales instead opted to watch the proceedings virtually on Thursday.

Defense attorneys asked for a directed verdict on some aspects of the charges against Gonzales, which was not granted.

In arguing that the charges shouldn’t be dismissed or altered, Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson said Gonzales created a dangerous environment that led to Victoria’s death. Gonzales was dating Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, at the time and living at their apartment in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gonzales and Martens were not at the apartment when Victoria was killed, prosecutors have said.

But Grayson said Gonzales allowed his cousin, Jessica Kelley, to also stay at the apartment shortly after she was released from prison. He knew that she was using methamphetamine and was acting paranoid, he said.

Grayson said Gonzales had also been making threats to other people and coaxing Michelle Martens to do meth, all of which created a dangerous environment.

Grayson said that prosecutors will argue that an unknown man or Jessica Kelley strangled Victoria to death before her body was dismembered in an effort to clean up the crime scene.

“Causation could be a man coming into the apartment and strangling Victoria, or it could be Jessica Kelley strangling Victoria herself,” he said. “We lean more strongly to Jessica Kelley’s version of events.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State rests case against Gonzales

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State rests case against Gonzales
ABQnews Seeker
The state rested its case against ... The state rested its case against Fabian Gonzales early Thursday morning, and the defense is now calling its witnesses. He is charged with child ...
2
US to fill border wall gaps in Arizona for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Border officials got the go-ahead Thursday ... Border officials got the go-ahead Thursday to fill four remaining gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall near the southern Arizona community of Yuma to protect ...
3
‘These children need us’: M’tucci fundraiser to help recently ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fundraiser to benefit the Grief ... A fundraiser to benefit the Grief Center will be hosted by M'tucci's Bar Roma in Nob Hill on July 30. The Italian restaurant, 3222 ...
4
Fabian Gonzales trial to proceed — with defendant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday ... Gonzales tested positive for COVID Tuesday night
5
Two dead, 10 injured in SUV border rollover crash
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities did not identify the people ... Authorities did not identify the people in the SUV as immigrants
6
Colorado broadband to buy Sacred Wind
ABQnews Seeker
NM company CEO says buyer will ... NM company CEO says buyer will provide them with operational support
7
Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust
ABQnews Seeker
Sierra Vista developers say they've tried ... Sierra Vista developers say they've tried water, fences, replanting
8
Groups call for ouster of senator from committees
ABQnews Seeker
Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive ... Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive behavior
9
Man charged in ABQ shootout that ended in wife's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant's 4-year-old son in vehicle during ... Defendant's 4-year-old son in vehicle during gunfight