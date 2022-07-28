State rests case against Gonzales

The state rested its case against Fabian Gonzales early Thursday morning, and the defense is now calling its witnesses.

He is charged with child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in August 2016. The trial started July 13.

The case was complicated after Gonzales, 37, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. Originally, plans were made for Gonzales to watch the rest of the trial from a glass box brought into the courtroom. Because of how ill he feels, Gonzales instead opted to watch the proceedings virtually on Thursday.

Defense attorneys asked for a directed verdict on some aspects of the charges against Gonzales, which was not granted.

In arguing that the charges shouldn’t be dismissed or altered, Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson said Gonzales created a dangerous environment that led to Victoria’s death. Gonzales was dating Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, at the time and living at their apartment in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gonzales and Martens were not at the apartment when Victoria was killed, prosecutors have said.

But Grayson said Gonzales allowed his cousin, Jessica Kelley, to also stay at the apartment shortly after she was released from prison. He knew that she was using methamphetamine and was acting paranoid, he said.

Grayson said Gonzales had also been making threats to other people and coaxing Michelle Martens to do meth, all of which created a dangerous environment.

Grayson said that prosecutors will argue that an unknown man or Jessica Kelley strangled Victoria to death before her body was dismembered in an effort to clean up the crime scene.

“Causation could be a man coming into the apartment and strangling Victoria, or it could be Jessica Kelley strangling Victoria herself,” he said. “We lean more strongly to Jessica Kelley’s version of events.”