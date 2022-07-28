Santa Fe Woman’s Club celebrates 130 years

On Saturday, July 30, the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association invites the public to celebrate its 130th Anniversary from 4-7 p.m. with an open house at the Woman’s Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail in Santa Fe.

An art show featuring the art of the Woman’s Club members will be on display, including paintings, quilts and jewelry.

On Thursday, the Woman’s Club presented “Fairview Tales” which tells of the lives of Fairview Cemetery and those who inhabit it.

“It will be such a celebratory event where many people will be getting together for the first time since the pandemic,” librarian Pat Hodapp said. “There will be music from local musicians, great refreshments, and more.”

Woman’s Club member Becky Abbott’s musical group, Desert Serenade, will provide music for the occasion. Refreshments will be served, including lemonade in honor of the early club members who sold it on the Plaza to support the works of the Woman’s Club and Library Association.

Bell ringer group The Bells of Saint Francis will welcome attendees.

“The pandemic created roadblocks for everyone who had in-person meetings, so now that things are almost back to normal. The club is assessing community and club members’ needs,” Hodapp said. “The celebration of the 130th Anniversary of the Woman’s Club has given us an opportunity to let the community know of our commitment to the needs of Santa Fe.”

Hodapp has been with the group for 15 years.

“As director of libraries for Santa Fe, I was pleased to join this library support group and be the contact to let them know of library needs,” Hodapp said. “I volunteer for various events, which includes helping with hands-on assistance and providing refreshments to doing marketing about the club’s great activities.”

She is one of its many members actively trying to leave the world better than they found it.

“We have yearly events like the baby shower where community groups knit and quilt items for newborns which are distributed to La Familia Health Center, which serves about 1,300 babies annually” Hodapp said. “Some of us who are not so talented provide much-needed baby diapers.” Giving away diapers is one of many ways they positively impacted the area for over a century.

In 1892, eight women formed the Benevolent Association to make civic improvements and to create a library in the community. These women were joined by hundreds of other women over time to tackle much- needed improvement to make Santa Fe special and meet the needs of the area.

“I’ve described the members as movers and shakers, ever since the first women came together in 1892 to improve the Santa Fe community,” Hodapp said. “We no longer have to fill the water troughs on the Plaza for burros and horses, or build sidewalks on the Plaza or personally take milk to needy children, but we make sure the many varied needs are met.”

In 1894, they became the Guardians of the Plaza and repaired benches, fertilized grass, made pathways, installed a picket fence and also filled the water troughs for horses and burros.

To raise the funds for these improvements and others to come, the Woman’s Club members sold lemonade on the Plaza, held Fiesta parties, Sunday afternoon teas and dances.

The work of the Woman’s Club encompassed serving women and children, providing milk and food for the most needy. They established the first United Way and maintained the Fairview Cemetery for over 30 years.

The Woman’s Club and Library Association was named as a Santa Fe Living Treasure in 2003.

“Those are high praise for the many women who make an effort to ensure the many needs are met,” Hodapp said. “Their efforts were the basis of Santa Fe’s 911, food depot, and of course the first library, while today, we still look to provide assistance for those who need help.”

The club is always looking for new members to help improve the area.

“We welcome new members to the Woman’s Club and we provide a place where women can find ways to be philanthropic and do volunteer work that is necessary and fun to be a part of,” Hodapp said. “Please call 505-983-9455 or contact the website at sfwomansclub.org for more information.”