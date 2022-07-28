Hust sentenced to 48 years in rape, strangulation death of 6-year-old girl

A judge on Thursday sentenced Leland Hust to 48 years in prison for the 2018 rape and strangulation death of a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl.

A jury found Hust, 25, guilty in March of two felonies in the killing of Ariana “Jade” Romeo in a house in Rio Rancho they shared with Ariana’s mother and others.

Jurors convicted Hust of intentional child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 12, with a mandatory 30-year prison sentence, and criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, which has a mandatory 18-year sentence.

Judge George Eichwald of the 13th Judicial District Court chose to run the sentences consecutively, meaning Hust will become eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 48 years.

“I can’t find enough adjectives to describe the house of horrors where this took place, or the brutality and viciousness of the crime in which you raped and murdered a little girl,” Eichwald said moments before he handed down the sentence.

“The facts of this case were so vile and revolting that some of the jurors asked for counseling after one of the trials,” Eichwald said. “It was probably one of the worst cases I have ever seen.”

Ariana was found dead, partially clothed and bloodied on Aug. 11, 2018, in a converted garage. A forensic examination found that she had been raped and strangled or smothered to death.

Ariana’s mother testified that she climbed into bed with her daughter after returning home from work and didn’t realize the girl was dead until morning.

The trial in March was the second time Hust was tried in Jade’s killing on Aug. 11, 2018.

In June 2021, a jury found Hust not guilty of first-degree murder in the killing. But jurors deadlocked on charges of child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 — the charges Hust was convicted of in March.

Eichwald approved a change of venue to Valencia County for both trials because of intense pre-trial publicity about the case.

Prosecutors argued in both trials that Hust waited until other members of the household were asleep or absent to attack the girl.

Hust’s attorney, Graham Dumas, told jurors in closing arguments that detectives “ignored obvious inconsistencies in their evidence” and overlooked homeowner Winston Scates Sr. as a suspect.

Scates pleaded guilty in 2019 to sexual contact of a minor, a third-degree felony, for inappropriately touching a female family member in an unrelated case.