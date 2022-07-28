Google, Albuquerque partner for tech jobs training for residents

Five hundred Albuquerque residents will have the chance to learn in-demand skills for careers in the technology sector thanks to a partnership between the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department and Google.

The partnership between the city and Google will include scholarships for hundreds of Burqueños to get training through the Google Career Certificate program, which includes certificates in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management and UX design, according to a city news release.

“We’re breaking down barriers for those in our city who are hungry for new skills and investing in Albuquerque workers,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement.

The online program — which doesn’t require a degree or experience for applying — can be completed in three to six months, according to the release. Graduates of the program are connected with an employer consortium of more than 150 businesses, including Walmart, Ford and Verizon.

Each certificate in the program is taught by employees from Google. Certificates include assessments, quizzes and writing assignments “to ensure rigor and mastery,” according to the news release.

Launched in 2018, the program has had over 70,000 people graduate across the country — many of whom come from minority populations.