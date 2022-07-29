Report details welfare check on man killed by APD



An incident report lays out the welfare check made on a man who a day later attacked his wife and pointed a pistol at neighbors before being shot dead by Albuquerque police last week on the West Side.

Wendel Tagle, 43, was shot July 21 by at least one officer at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch apartments near Coors and Alameda NW. In the minutes leading up to the shooting, according to police, Tagle pointed a gun at several people in the complex.

Tagle’s wife was hospitalized with what police have described as a possible gunshot wound to the leg. She could not be reached Thursday.

Police were called to the apartment a day earlier to check on Tagle, who expressed paranoia about a former coworker and said stresses over quitting his job were affecting his marriage.

A Mobile Crisis Team, made up of a behavioral health clinician and at least one officer, found Tagle was not homicidal or suicidal during a mental health assessment. Police and clinicians provided the couple with resources, which they declined.

Police were first called to the apartment around 8 a.m. on July 20, according to an Albuquerque Police Department incident report released to the Journal. Tagle had called 911 and told a dispatcher his coworker had been sending him tea in the mail that he believed was poisonous.

Tagle told responding officers that a coworker in the film industry had caused him “extreme stress” that led him to quit his job and affected his marriage. He said, according to the report, the pair had been arguing more than ever before and “he wanted his wife to be happy.”

“When asked what help could be provided, (Tagle) indicated our presence was helpful to him,” according to the incident report.

Tagle’s wife, who also works in the film industry, told officers she was working up to 90 hours a week and had not had much time for her husband lately. The wife said she respected Tagle’s decision to quit his job and she planned to make a career change herself, realizing “how toxic the film industry is.”

Tagle’s wife told police the couple had talked about seeing a couples therapist and she planned to make more time for herself and Tagle, according to the report. Both Tagle and his wife said there had been arguments between the two but no physical fighting.

“At the time there was no indication of violence between (Tagle and his wife),” according to the report. The report states resources were offered to the couple multiple times but they declined.

“I advised both parties to take time away from each other,” an officer wrote in the report. “Both parties stated they felt safe in the residence and no one wanted to leave.”

The incident report notes that it was not written until after police fatally shot Tagle and police “agreed an informational report would benefit the investigation.”