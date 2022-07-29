 Lawmakers mull educational priorities for next year - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers mull educational priorities for next year

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Teacher Therese Garcia directs her class during an activity while some students pay attention at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy last Thursday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Some things are too important to put off.

Even though the new fiscal year just started, New Mexico lawmakers are already laying out some of their educational priorities for next year.

A big topic of conversation has been providing quality training for educators and school leaders. New Mexico has recently seen teachers entering classrooms with slightly less experience.

One way the state can work on that, Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo said, is using some of the $400 million in extended learning time and K-5 Plus program funding that schools have passed up on professional development.

That would be especially useful for newcomers in educational professions, she said, citing researchers’ findings that 57 of the state’s 89 superintendents were new to the post.

“If you’re a new superintendent, and you have a lot of new teachers, and a lot of new principals, and everybody’s trying to figure it out at the same time … it’s going to be tough,” Herrera said during a Thursday Legislative Education Study Committee meeting. “We ought to think about making that money flexible so that people can add professional development days for all those people.”

Districts like Albuquerque Public Schools have asked the state Legislature for more flexibility in extended learning time programs. Specifically, APS has asked for funding to extend days, allowing schools to institute daily professional development.

Rep. Elizabeth Thomson, D-Albuquerque, emphasized the importance of keeping students with disabilities in mind in conversations about state spending, saying they’re often forgotten.

One way to do that, she said, is to bolster funding on advocates for special education students via the Office of the State Special Education Ombud.

“As always, kids with disabilities, and the people who serve them, are the redheaded stepchildren who get put out in the portable that’s out amongst the weeds,” she said.

Another issue that ties into that, Thomson said, is keeping instructional support providers, such as social workers, therapists and interpreters, on a level playing field in terms of salary.

Although teachers and some counselors received minimum salary increases averaging around $10,000 earlier this year, many other instructional support providers were left behind, leaving local districts and teachers unions to make up the gap.

APS and its local teacher union, the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, recently solidified an agreement to pay staff like social workers the same as teachers.

“I’m concerned about the social workers in this district,” Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, said. “They’re very needed. And not just the social workers — that’s just a representation of those other employees that aren’t covered.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lawmakers mull educational priorities for next year

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lawmakers mull educational priorities for next year
ABQnews Seeker
Some things are too important to ... Some things are too important to put off. Even though the new fiscal year just started, New Mexico lawmakers are already laying out some ...
2
PED gets pushback on restorative practice initiative
ABQnews Seeker
What to do about a student ... What to do about a student who consistently doesn't show up to class, or one who bullies others? Is it a school's responsibility to ...
3
Report details welfare check on man killed by APD
ABQnews Seeker
An incident report lays out the ... An incident report lays out the welfare check made on a man who a day later attacked his wife and pointed a pistol at ...
4
City more than six months into zero-fare bus pilot
ABQnews Seeker
When her car recently broke down, ... When her car recently broke down, Micaela Chavez found herself boarding a city of Albuquerque bus. It was something she had done many times ...
5
US to fill border wall gaps at open area ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration on Thursday authorized ... The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma that has ...
6
Google, Albuquerque partner for tech jobs training for residents
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Five ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Five hundred Albuquerque residents will have the chance to ...
7
Hust sentenced to 48 years in rape, strangulation death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury found Hust, 25, guilty ... A jury found Hust, 25, guilty in March of two felonies in the killing of Ariana “Jade” Romeo in a house in Rio Rancho
8
NM receives more than $100M for rural high-speed internet
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will receive more than ... New Mexico will receive more than $100 million for high-speed internet projects in rural areas, the federal government announced Thursday. The projects, part of ...
9
State rests case against Gonzales
ABQnews Seeker
The state rested its case against ... The state rested its case against Fabian Gonzales early Thursday morning, and the defense is now calling its witnesses. He is charged with child ...