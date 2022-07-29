 Back to school giveaway on Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Back to school giveaway on Friday

By Lloyd Jojola / Journal Assistant City Editor

La Familia Growers Market will host its 5th annual back to school giveaway on Friday, July 29.

The giveaway will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park, a Bernalillo County news release stated.

Staff will distribute 500 backpacks full of supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. Backpack distribution starts at 5:30 p.m. and children must be present to receive one, according to the release.

Aside from the giveaway, the event will also feature arts and crafts, food trucks, bicycle raffles, poetry and piñatas. There will be performances from the Atrisco Heritage Jaguar Dance Team, the Dancing Stars Dance Group, I-Dance Team and DJ SMUV.

The release listed some on-site educational booths that will be present during the event; these include the Explora Children’s Museum, South Valley Soccer Club, Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services, I-9 Sports and the New Mexico Department of Health’s WIC Farmers Market Program.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be available for children of ages 5 and older, stated the release.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Back to school giveaway on Friday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Back to school giveaway on Friday
ABQnews Seeker
La Familia Growers Market will host ... La Familia Growers Market will host its 5th annual back to school giveaway on Friday, July 29. The giveaway will take place from 4:30 ...
2
Lawmakers mull educational priorities for next year
ABQnews Seeker
Some things are too important to ... Some things are too important to put off. Even though the new fiscal year just started, New Mexico lawmakers are already laying out some ...
3
PED gets pushback on restorative practice initiative
ABQnews Seeker
What to do about a student ... What to do about a student who consistently doesn't show up to class, or one who bullies others? Is it a school's responsibility to ...
4
Report details welfare check on man killed by APD
ABQnews Seeker
An incident report lays out the ... An incident report lays out the welfare check made on a man who a day later attacked his wife and pointed a pistol at ...
5
City more than six months into zero-fare bus pilot
ABQnews Seeker
When her car recently broke down, ... When her car recently broke down, Micaela Chavez found herself boarding a city of Albuquerque bus. It was something she had done many times ...
6
US to fill border wall gaps at open area ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration on Thursday authorized ... The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma that has ...
7
Google, Albuquerque partner for tech jobs training for residents
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Five ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Five hundred Albuquerque residents will have the chance to ...
8
Hust sentenced to 48 years in rape, strangulation death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury found Hust, 25, guilty ... A jury found Hust, 25, guilty in March of two felonies in the killing of Ariana “Jade” Romeo in a house in Rio Rancho
9
NM receives more than $100M for rural high-speed internet
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will receive more than ... New Mexico will receive more than $100 million for high-speed internet projects in rural areas, the federal government announced Thursday. The projects, part of ...