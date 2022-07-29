La Familia Growers Market will host its 5th annual back to school giveaway on Friday, July 29.

The giveaway will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park, a Bernalillo County news release stated.

Staff will distribute 500 backpacks full of supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. Backpack distribution starts at 5:30 p.m. and children must be present to receive one, according to the release.

Aside from the giveaway, the event will also feature arts and crafts, food trucks, bicycle raffles, poetry and piñatas. There will be performances from the Atrisco Heritage Jaguar Dance Team, the Dancing Stars Dance Group, I-Dance Team and DJ SMUV.

The release listed some on-site educational booths that will be present during the event; these include the Explora Children’s Museum, South Valley Soccer Club, Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services, I-9 Sports and the New Mexico Department of Health’s WIC Farmers Market Program.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be available for children of ages 5 and older, stated the release.